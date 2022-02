English Lithuanian

A notice of resignation from the board of the company has been received from the member of the board – Vytautas Vaškys. The last day of activity as the board member is March 7, 2022.

More information:

Živilė Jonaitytė

CFO, Utenos Trikotažas AB

Mob.: +370 686 51938

Email: zivile.jonaityte@ut.lt