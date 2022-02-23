Veristar Announces Expansion, New Technology Partnership to Support Continued Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veristar, an experienced provider of comprehensive e-discovery services and specialized legal staffing for law firms and corporate legal departments, announces it has recently expanded both its leadership and project management teams to support the company’s sustained growth. The company also has signed a new partnership agreement with Reveal to use its popular AI-powered discovery platform, Reveal AI, and Brainspace for select client matters.



Veristar provides a consultative approach to delivering comprehensive, high-quality services tailored to every project’s unique needs. The Veristar team of experts is made up of industry professionals who understand the demands of large challenging legal matters and put their experience into action to help clients manage the discovery process defensibly and efficiently.

Joining that team is Ethan Crooks as Veristar vice president of strategic growth. In the newly created role, Crooks leverages his 15 years in the legal industry, nine years as a litigator and in-house lawyer and six in the legal support services sector to consult with clients to understand the unique requirements of each matter and facilitate the most suitable solutions based on those needs.

Veristar has also expanded its service delivery team, including the recent addition of two industry veterans. Richard Kaminski joins Veristar as its director of client services with nearly 20 years of industry experience, most recently at an Am Law 100 law firm. Kaminski has numerous certifications in Relativity, Reveal AI and Brainspace. Additionally, Veristar recently hired Tanya Renfro in a project manager role. Renfro brings five years of industry experience and multiple Reveal and Brainspace certifications.

“The past year has been one of tremendous growth for Veristar, even in the midst of what felt like constant pivoting to manage client projects in response to pandemic-driven uncertainty and changing circumstances,” says Veristar CEO Rick Avers. “Despite those external challenges, Veristar experienced growth in every area of our business. We’re excited to have Ethan on the leadership team as he brings a wealth of experience to help us build on the momentum we’ve gained. We also are thrilled to have added client service professionals of Rick and Tanya’s caliber, who have made an immediate impact on our clients’ matters.”

As part of its end-to-end discovery services, Veristar continually researches and aggregates the industry’s best technology platforms and tools. The company recently added Reveal-Brainspace to its suite of solutions, further enhancing its ability to provide AI-powered discovery solutions for clients and cases that will benefit from that option.

