Zoe Announces Partnership With New York-Based RIA Firm, Future You Wealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a leading platform that connects clients with interest-aligned financial advisors, announced their continued partnership with Future You Wealth. Two years ago, the registered independent advisory firm (RIA) underwent a rigorous due diligence process by Zoe to ensure that it is one of the top 5% nationwide. The partnership enables clients to connect with Future You Wealth through Zoe.

With over 15 years of experience in the wealth management industry, Ryan Sterling, CFA®, founded Future You Wealth in 2019. The firm offers personalized and dynamic wealth plans for clients to save, invest and spend with intention. They start by getting to know the client, discussing every aspect of their financial picture, and understanding their priorities and goals. Based on this, the firm builds a plan for the client to grow their wealth in a way that aligns with their goals and values.

Future You Wealth currently manages over $50 million in AUM. Their purpose is to help clients discover what they can do with their wealth on their own terms, regardless of the stage of the financial journey they are at. The firm is characterized for being unbiased and transparent and acting in its clients' best interests. Being a fee-only advisory and wealth management firm, Future You Wealth is only paid by the client, as opposed to getting third-party commissions for selling products.

"Zoe has been a major channel for growth for our firm. Beyond being a lead generation source, Zoe has become a partner to us, providing us with ongoing feedback that helps us improve our practice and continuously deliver a more valuable service to our clients," said Ryan Sterling, CFA®, Founder at Future You Wealth. "For the past two years, this partnership has enabled us to help many clients who need guidance to build and grow their wealth more strategically," he added.

"Understanding that wealth plans must be dynamic and evolve with the client is a core part of being a great financial advisor. Future You Wealth embodies all the values of the advisors we are proud to partner with. We are confident that in the years to come, this partnership will continue bringing value to clients who seek high-quality wealth advice through our platform," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com

Apply to join the Zoe Network at www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor

Learn more about Future You Wealth at https://futureyouwealth.com

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

