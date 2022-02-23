RANE Unveils Security Intelligence Tool for Global Organizations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest innovation from RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a powerful tool that provides security professionals with the intelligence to anticipate, monitor, and mitigate risks to people, assets, and interests around the world.



“Threat Lens combines our security and geopolitical analysis into a single intelligence platform,” says RANE CEO Steve Roycroft. “We’re excited to offer clients a tool that seamlessly integrates insights from our analysts to help ensure the safety of personnel, meet duty of care obligations, and support their ongoing business continuity efforts.”

RANE’s new and intuitive design delivers real-time intelligence across 6 categories: criminal activity; cyber + information threats; environmental, health, + infrastructure hazards; political instability + social unrest; organizational threats; and insurgency + terrorism.

One login provides access to forecasts, event-driven research, risk scores, and country risk outlooks on a global basis, with:

• Objective security threat intelligence covering the global landscape, with

forecasts that help you anticipate where physical and cyber risks are likely to head.

• Ongoing threat monitoring with interactive, map-based navigation by country,

region, or risk/threat category, enabling you to monitor how events evolve and what alternative scenarios could emerge.

• Direct access to global security analysts and a network of security experts to tap

into deep, knowledgeable expertise and mitigate the impact of security threats.

For more information about RANE Threat Lens or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.ranenetwork.com/products/threat-lens or email info@ranenetwork.com .

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk intelligence company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to community-driven risk intelligence and a range of support services and risk management programs.

For more information, contact:

Emily Donahue

pr@ranenetwork.com

512.744.4309