Cologix and CIM Group Announce Joint Venture to Develop TOR4 Scalelogix Data Center

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix and CIM Group announced today the formation of a joint venture to construct and operate TOR4, a 50K SQFT purpose-built data center in Markham, near downtown Toronto. The joint venture has pre-leased a significant anchor tenant for the facility.

Located adjacent to CIM Group’s 105 Clegg data center, TOR4 will offer 15 MW of power and diverse dark fiber connectivity between TOR4 and Cologix’s TOR1 at 151 Front Street West, Canada’s largest and most important carrier hotel. The TOR4 Scalelogix data center will offer flexible design options to support current and future customer requirements to build and scale operations in response to the growing cloud edge in Canada. Through Cologix’s ecosystem, Toronto customers gain access to 160+ networks, 50+ cloud providers and onramps to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

“Cologix is an innovative and respected owner and operator of data centers and an ideal fit as a partner for CIM Group as we continue to expand our digital infrastructure portfolio. CIM has identified data centers as a sector with potential for attractive growth and risk-adjusted returns, and is targeting facilities, such as the TOR4 Scalelogix facility, that provide robust connectivity and a well-designed facility in a highly desired location,” said Avi Shemesh, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.

CIM Group is an active owner and investor in data centers across North America and is expanding its portfolio through partnerships with experienced industry leaders, such as Cologix, for new construction or acquisitions.

“By executing our Scalelogix pre-leasing strategy of offering strategically located facilities along with access to Cologix’s network-dense ecosystem, we quickly secured a large, anchor tenant for TOR4,” said President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix Laura Ortman. “With the addition of our newest Scalelogix TOR4 facility, we offer our customers more than 200 Canadian-based networks and over 600 networks across Cologix’s North American footprint.”

TOR4 is the seventh Scalelogix data center and fifth data center in Toronto for Cologix, North America’s leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center. Cologix’s Scalelogix portfolio now includes seven current and planned hyperscale edge data centers in Ashburn, VA, Columbus, OH, Silicon Valley, CA, Montréal, Canada and Toronto, Canada, comprising 1.5M SQFT and 285MW of power.

In addition to communications infrastructure, such as data centers, CIM Group’s growing portfolio of diverse infrastructure assets include renewable energy, digital infrastructure, transportation, and water and waste management that support metropolitan communities in North America. For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation.

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects.

