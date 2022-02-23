Small Business Digital Alliance Announces National Members and First Slate of Events

Washington, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA ) announced its national members and a slate of upcoming events. The SBDA is a new public-private co-sponsorship between the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA ) and Business Forward, Inc., a non-profit organization working with small business leaders in support of policies promoting America’s economic competitiveness, focused on connecting entrepreneurs with critical digital tools and resources to start and expand their businesses to scale for success, including in the burgeoning e-commerce economy.

“Technology is no longer a luxury for small businesses, it’s a necessity, and with the $65 billion investment to strengthen broadband nationwide, made possible by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, it will be more accessible than ever,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman. “Through the Small Business Digital Alliance, we’re partnering with our nation’s technology leaders to connect America’s 32.5 million small businesses and innovative startups with free trainings, tools, and increased access to digital networks to ensure they can reach new markets, implement new strategies and fully harness the power of technology to grow and be resilient.”

“Entrepreneurs and small businesses are more likely to succeed by engaging with their community partners, like their local university lab, training program, or tech incubator, to attract customers, open new markets, develop new products, and obtain capital,” said Jim Doyle, President of Business Forward. “Digital tools and community partners lower the barrier of entry for all entrepreneurs, especially those from historically underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country. SBDA will help small businesses and their communities work together to build a vibrant and competitive small business ecosystem.”

The SBDA’s national members are some of the country’s most well-respected companies that represent a wide range of specialized industries, from technology and e-commerce, and telecom to financial services and benefits. Members of the SBDA include:

Amazon

Square (Block, Inc.)

Comcast

Google

Meta

PayPal

Principal Financial Group

TriNet

Venmo

Verizon

Visa

ZenBusiness

In addition to providing access to free digital resources, the SBDA’s national members have also committed to supporting our nation’s growing small business sector by collaborating with small business advocates, diversity chambers, and local partners to provide entrepreneurs with access to a series of free briefings, panels, and trainings to assist them in accessing and utilizing these digital tools to reach new markets, find diverse talent, improve operations, and raise capital. Additional companies that plan to join the SBDA will also be announced at a later date.

Upcoming Small Business Digital Alliance Events

A list of free virtual and in-person events hosted by the SBDA can be found below. These events will feature discussions on small business trends and showcase the free digital tools small businesses can take advantage of through the SBDA. More events will be announced in the coming weeks, and the schedule is subject to changes. We encourage any and all interested community members to sign up to participate via the links provided. To learn more about the SBDA, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com .

Thursday, March 31st, Time TBA : Virtual Webinar | Accelerate Your Digital Transformation: https://bit.ly/3LuWB8i

: Virtual Webinar | Accelerate Your Digital Transformation: Week of April 4th : Panel/Roundtable and Training in Ohio

: Panel/Roundtable and Training in Week of April 26th: Panel/Roundtable and Training in Arlington, Virginia

Panel/Roundtable and Training in Week of May 2nd: Virtual Webinar | Digital Benefits: Hire, Train, and Retain: https://bit.ly/3LyrcSu

Co-sponsorship Authorization No: 22-5-C: The SBA’s participation in this cosponsored activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.

This website is provided as a public service under co-sponsorship Authorization # 22-5-C. It is not an official U.S. government website, and it may contain links to non-U.S. government information. The inclusion of such links does not constitute or imply an endorsement by the SBA. The SBA is not responsible for the content, accuracy, relevance, timeliness, or completeness of linked information.

About SBDA

The Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) is a joint co-sponsorship agreement between the SBA and Business Forward that brings together major players, influencers, and companies in the tech, e-commerce, benefits, and other industries to help small businesses connect with digital tools and reach new customers through expanded opportunities through trainings, tools, and expansion of their digital networks – free of charge. To learn more, visit www.smallbusinessdigitalalliance.com .

About Business Forward

Business Forward is a non-profit organization working with 250,000 local business leaders from across America who support innovative and market-based solutions to our country’s biggest challenges. With the help of Business Forward, business leaders have briefed more than 650 mayors, governors, members of Congress, and senior Administration officials on how to create jobs and accelerate our economy. Learn more at www.businessforward.org .

About SBA