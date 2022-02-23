American Record Holder Sara Hall Joins Team MuscleTech® Ahead Of Busy 2022 Season

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January, Sara Hall ran the fastest half-marathon in U.S. history. This after running the second fastest marathon in American history in December 2020.

But that happened before Hall teamed up with MuscleTech® (www.muscletech.com), the internationally recognized sports nutrition brand known for ingredients and products that bring active nutrition and human potential together. With each second on a 26.2 mile course being the difference between a podium finish and the back of the pack, Hall will rely on Pure Series Proteins (only available at Target®), Platinum Multi-Vitamin, Clear Muscle® and Glutamine — all of which will fuel her training for big races in Tokyo, Boston, this summer’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon and another two marathons in Fall 2022.

“MuscleTech® was introduced to our family organically through my husband Ryan Hall (the only American to run a sub-2:05 marathon), who used their award-winning products to redefine his strength and physique post-retirement,” Hall said. “The results have been obvious. Protein supplementation is crucial for endurance athletes like myself who are constantly breaking down our bodies with high mileage.”

“Together, we’ve leaned on each other to cultivate the best supplement strategy for my own career, which involves tackling 13.1 and 26.2 miles at a time. Nutrition is a huge factor towards one’s performance in endurance events and I’m grateful to have the support of MuscleTech® to help me reach my peak performance.”

Sara’s husband Ryan (Hall) joined Team MuscleTech® in 2021 as a brand ambassador and the brand’s Run Coach. The addition of Sara, one of America’s best distance runners adds a new dynamic to the partnership. In addition to being one of America’s fittest and most driven fitness couples, the pair will create coaching and themed content for MuscleTech.com and its social media platforms. Sara will also lead the MuscleTech® presence on Strava®, so runners can follow along with parts of the marathoner’s training regimen.

“Sara has taken the torch of great American distance runners and, pun intended, run with it,” said Jarrod Jordan, the Chief Marketing Officer for Iovate Health Sciences International, makers of the “MuscleTech® brand. “We are excited to see how our world-class supplements can help take her training and recovery to the next level. We’re also thrilled to explore the bevy of content opportunities thanks to working with this dynamic duo as a team.”

The 38-year-old Hall has won 11 national titles in distances ranging from the mile to the marathon. She is also the American record-holder for a women’s only marathon. At the 26.2 distance, she was second in the 2020 London Marathon and third at the 2021 Chicago Marathon. Hall’s other victories include the Milrose Games, a U.S. Cross Country title and a U.S. National Road Mile championship. She was a seven-time All-American while at Stanford University and has raced the marathon globally in London, Berlin, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles. Off the track, Sara and Ryan balance training with family, including four adopted children from Ethiopia.

