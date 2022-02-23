Founder, CEO of Center of Hope Family Services Releases After-School Educational Program ELEVATE!

United States, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOLEDO, OH. – Elevating Futures by Tracee Perryman, PhD, offers an after-school model that has a proven track record of generating academic and social-emotional gains among at-risk youth populations. It is published by Forbes|Advantage and is available on Amazon today and via INGRAM.

“A lot of kids are struggling – struggling with stress, anxiety, isolation and making up two years of learning loss – and we need better ways of engaging these children. That’s what my ELEVATE! program is about: engaging children, affirming them, and giving them the tools to succeed in school and in life,” said Tracee Perryman, PhD and CEO and cofounder of Center of Hope Family Services. “My program has closed achievement gaps for students of color in urban communities, where educational disparities are most common.”

James L. Moore III, Ph.D., Vice Provost of Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer at The Ohio State University notes that the time is right for Elevating Futures.

“This book arrives with our nation in a fragile state,” Dr. Moore said. “A global pandemic has lifted the veil from our eyes as society begins to view the gap between the haves and have nots reaching epic proportions. As nearly every educator in America can tell you, the poorest and least equipped students are falling farther behind as they navigate new technological hurdles and uncertain schedules. As society seeks better answers on how to bring greater equity to American classrooms – particularly when it comes to educating vulnerable, Black children – Dr. Perryman has arrived in the nick of time with a child-centered, culturally competent, research-centered program to lift up those in need.”

In Elevating Futures, Perryman guides educators, school administers, and social service program operators through her ELEVATE! Program’s detailed lesson plan, which provide a road map to engage children’s creativity, to teach children how to lift themselves and each other up, and to build community and harmony while providing continual motivation through music and affirmations.

“I believe that those individuals – teachers, school counselors, after-school professionals, etc., who come into daily contact with Black children will find this book useful and enriching. Thanks Dr. Perryman for gifting the education community with this precious resource," said Dr. Moore.

Elevating Futures is out now, and can be ordered by visiting Amazon.

SUBJECT CATEGORY EDU020000, EDU010000, EDU007000 PRICE $15.99 ISBN 9781642252996 PAGE COUNT 170 SIZE 6” x 9” PUBLICATION DATE 2/22/2022 DISTRIBUTED BY Ingram Content Group 1 Ingram Blvd La Vergne, TN 37086 Website: https://www.ingramcontent.com/

About Tracee Perryman, PhD

Tracee Perryman, PhD, is the CEO and cofounder of Center of Hope Family Services, whose mission is to improve the life outcomes of individuals and families living in urban settings. Applying her knowledge, experience, and dedicated focus on closing achievement gaps for Black children and assuring equity of opportunities for students of color in urban communities, Dr. Perryman has developed the award-winning, comprehensive after-school educational program ELEVATE! Her work has garnered national attention, making her a sought-after speaker for a variety of foundations and governmental organizations, particularly those working on educational issues.

