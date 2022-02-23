ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank Announce Relocation of Home Office to Staten Island, New York

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: “ESBS”), the bank holding company for Empire State Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has received the approval of the New York Department of Financial Services to relocate the Bank’s home office from 68 North Plank Road, Newburgh, New York to its office located at 2212 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York. On December 23, 2021, the Bank announced that it had entered into an agreement with Wallkill Valley Federal Savings and Loan Association to sell the Newburgh, New York office, and that sale is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2022.



Philip Guarnieri, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Company and the Bank, said, “The Newburgh community will always be an important part of the Empire State Bank family and we are maintaining certain back-office operations in Newburgh. However, in anticipation of the sale of this office and consistent with our strategy to focus our operations on Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens and the surrounding areas, we are excited to have moved our home office to our Hylan Boulevard office in Staten Island.”

About ES Bancshares, Inc. and Empire State Bank

ES Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Empire State Bank which offers a wide range of financial services through its branch office network in Newburgh, Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. For more information about Empire State Bank, please visit www.esbna.com.

