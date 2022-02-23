Pest Solutions Company EcoClear Products, Inc. Announces National Distribution Partnership With Veseris and Forshaw

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClear Products, the leading manufacturer of eco-friendly solutions in the Pest Control industry, has partnered with top national distributors Veseris and Forshaw to bring its products to customers nationwide.

EcoClear develops rodent and insect-control products that are safe for people, pets, livestock and wildlife with no risk of secondary kill. Their team of chemists has won four Presidential awards for its "green" chemistry.

"EcoClear is excited to partner with Veseris and Forshaw, two outstanding and well-respected companies, to help us serve more families and businesses who need safe pesticide products," said Christopher Stidd, President of EcoClear Products. "From day one, our mission has been to help people solve pest problems without risking the health of their children, pets and wildlife, and now we can do that better than ever."

Veseris, formerly Univar Environmental Sciences, has locations throughout North America, Canada, and Mexico. Veseris offers more than 10,000 products from 800 supplier partners, at 17 ProCenter locations and other sites in 28 states.

Forshaw has been a premier family-owned and operated distributor in the pest management industry for over 60 years. The company is based in Charlotte, N.C., with nine offices throughout the United States, and offers more than 2,000 unique products.

This partnership will allow for more individuals in the United States to combat pesticide problems with safe and effective solutions that are safe for people, pets and wildlife with no risk of secondary kill.

EcoClear was founded in 2013 by Christopher Stidd, who had worked in the pet supplies field for more than a decade. Throughout his career, Stidd observed a lack of effective pesticide products that were safe for children, pets and wildlife. He sought out expert chemists and worked with them to create poison-free rodenticides and other pesticides that are safe and bear no risk of secondary kill for birds of prey or wildlife.

Ecoclear Products, Inc. also specializes in patented eco-friendly malodor removers for cannabis, cigarette, urine, vomit, feces, as well as cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants and sterilizers.

"With Veseris and Forshaw, Ecoclear is proud to be partnering with distributors who share our values," Stidd said.

About EcoClear Products

EcoClear Products is dedicated to innovating effective pest and rodent control products that are safe for use around people, pets, livestock and wildlife. The EcoClear team's chemists are passionate about creating environmentally conscious products and have received four Presidential Green Chemistry awards. EcoClear provides consumers and professionals excellent alternatives to harmful rodenticides, insecticides, malodor removers, cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants and sterilizers. For more information, visit www.ecoclearproducts.com/pro

About Veseris

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris delivers a positive impact by connecting professionals to the products, expertise, and digital tools to succeed. With 10,000+ products from 800 supplier partners and 70 ProCenter locations across North America and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners, Veseris maintains significant reach as a specialty products distributor through approximately 250+ sales and service professionals. With industry-leading digital services like PestWeb, ProTraining, and Inventory Manager, make it easy to do business with Veseris — and empower managers to do more with their businesses every day. Learn more at www.veseris.com

About Forshaw

Family-owned and operated since 1961, Forshaw is a premier distributor in the Pest Management Industry. With over 2,000 products and offices strategically placed across the country, the Forshaw team of industry experts "supplies confidence" by elevating their partners' businesses and their industry through personal relationships, unparalleled service, innovative/integrated technology, inventory forecasting, training opportunities, and peer networking. Learn more at www.forshaw.com

