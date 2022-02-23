George Xipoleas, MD, FACS Appointed Director of Plastic Surgery at Mount Sinai South Nassau

Oceanside, NY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai South Nassau, an award-winning not-for-profit teaching hospital, has appointed George Xipoleas, MD, FACS as its Director of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Xipoleas, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is a partner at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, which is the largest and oldest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States.

“Dr. Xipoleas is recognized for his excellence in the treatment of conditions and deformities related to trauma, cancer, and a wide range of elective cosmetic procedures,” said Rajiv Datta, MD, Chair of the Department of Surgery at Mount Sinai South Nassau. “We know that our patients who need his expertise will receive patient-focused, standard-setting surgical care that is instrumental in ensuring their physical and aesthetic quality of life.”

“I am honored to take on this new role. I believe wholeheartedly in Mount Sinai South Nassau’s mission to provide patients with quality and compassionate care. I am proud to be a part of a hospital that is so committed to providing the highest standards of health care,” said Dr. Xipoleas.

Dr. Xipoleas is recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, as well as a New York Super Doctor. He specializes in a wide range of reconstructive procedures including breast reconstruction (oncoplastic, implant-based, and autologous tissue-based), lower extremity reconstruction, Mohs reconstruction, and lymph node transfer for lymphedema. His areas of cosmetic expertise include breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast lift, abdominoplasty, fat transfer, and non-surgical and surgical facial rejuvenation.

A graduate of SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook, NY, with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemical Sciences, Dr. Xipoleas earned his MD from Mount Sinai School of Medicine (now Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai). He completed his plastic surgery residency at The Mount Sinai Hospital and expanded his training as a fellow at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary (now New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai), specializing in aesthetic surgery.

Mount Sinai South Nassau’s Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery specializes in the full range of surgical reconstruction techniques to correct and repair deformities, traumatic injuries such as burns and amputations, congenital defects, and cosmetic needs. Its plastic surgeons use the latest advancements in surgical technologies, including microvascular and laparoscopic techniques, which result in minimal scarring and faster recovery times.





About Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group is the largest and oldest private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States. Through their affiliated Residency Programs, more than 130 residents and 35 burn fellows have received superior training and gone on to become some of the most highly respected surgeons in their fields. LIPSG also offers medical-grade skincare through its Deep Blue Med Spa and a 24/7 on-call service, Dr.STITCH, for the immediate care of wounds, lacerations, burns, hand and face injuries, and other traumas. Through their partnership with ReSurge International, LIPSG surgeons train local and international surgeons while donating their time to provide free reconstructive surgery to underserved patients. Since its establishment in 1948, LIPSG has grown to include a flagship facility in Garden City, satellite offices in East Hills, Babylon, and Huntington, and a New York division, New York Plastic Surgical Group, with locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Flushing.





About Mount Sinai South Nassau

The Long Island flagship hospital of the Mount Sinai Health System, Mount Sinai South Nassau is designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for outstanding nursing care. Mount Sinai South Nassau is one of the region’s largest hospitals, with 455 beds, more than 900 physicians and 3,600 employees. Located in Oceanside, NY, the hospital is an acute-care, not-for-profit teaching hospital that provides state-of-the-art care in cardiac, oncologic, orthopedic, bariatric, pain management, mental health and emergency services and operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County, along with Long Island’s only free-standing Emergency Department in Long Beach.

In addition to its extensive outpatient specialty centers, Mount Sinai South Nassau provides emergency and elective angioplasty, and offers Novalis Tx™ and Gamma Knife® radiosurgery technologies. Mount Sinai South Nassau operates the only Trauma Center on the South Shore of Nassau County verified by the American College of Surgeons as well as Long Island’s only free-standing, 9-1-1 receiving Emergency Department in Long Beach. Mount Sinai South Nassau also is a designated Stroke Center by the New York State Department of Health and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center by the American College of Surgeons; is an accredited center of the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Association and Quality Improvement Program; and an Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence. For more information, go to www.mountsinai.org/southnassau.

