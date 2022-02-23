DJ CHEF's Legendary Hamptons Soirees Get Inducted to the Knot Hall of Fame

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Weiss aka "DJ CHEF", who won Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen hosted by Alton Brown, has been serving up his signature "beats & eats" in the Hamptons for over a decade and has been recently inducted into The Knot Hall of Fame. It's award season in the wedding industry, and DJ CHEF has won his fifth Knot Best of Weddings Award, second Brides of Long Island Diamond Award, and fourth LI Weddings Best Bachelorette Party Award.

DJ CHEF is the only entertainer who simultaneously cooks and DJs for private parties and events worldwide. He's been dubbed "King of the Hamptons" for his wildly popular, interactive cooking class parties with bachelorette and birthday party sets that bring the fun. DJ CHEF received his training under world-renowned chef Bobby Flay, Matthew Kenney, and John Tesar in Manhattan's fine-dining scene.

Prior to becoming a chef, he was a DJ and developed a niche to "spin the beats while cooking treats" and DJ CHEF was born. Shortly after launching his business, the Food Network called and featured him on their show, What's Hot! What's Cool! which revealed the hottest trends in food. Numerous TV appearances and media features followed, which propelled him into the spotlight. DJ CHEF has been featured in Betches' Hamptons Bachelorette Guide, News 12's What's Hot in the Hamptons, and Elite Daily's Best Unique Bachelorette Party Ideas article.

DJ CHEF has been the go-to entertainment for bachelorette parties in the Hamptons, Montauk, and the Nork Fork for over a decade. His "DJ CHEF Bachelorette Experience" is the 'it' thing, and he has become a legend in the industry and amongst the bridal set. He has grown a dedicated following on his Instagram profile @DJCHEFROCKS, where he interacts and shares creative video clips, cooking videos, and exciting adventures from his travels.

"It's amazing! I've done a half dozen parties within a group of friends and it never gets old or redundant. They want to do the experience over and over and even for their birthdays," stated DJ CHEF. "Every celebration really has its own magic that happens each time with every group. I have a basic formula, but it's the girls/guests that really create the special moments that happen naturally, and I just orchestrate the show through those positive vibes."

Giving back to the community is important to DJ CHEF. He has performed for numerous charity events in the Hamptons such as Christie Brinkley's Blue Moon BBQ, Marty Lyons Foundation, Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation, and the Healthy Guru Southampton Wellness Event. He also rubs elbows with East End celebrities and has cooked for A-Listers such as Sean P. Diddy Combs along with his friends and family while vacationing at their East Hampton home.

For Media opportunities, please contact MJ Pedone, Indra Public Relations - MJ@indrapr.com (917) 319-9600.

Related Images











Image 1: DJ CHEF





Spinning the Beats & Cooking the Treats









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment