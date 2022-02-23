English Finnish

INSIDER INFORMATION - QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions 2022-02-22

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 6 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement: Pertti Ervi

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10392/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-02-22

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 142 Unit price: EUR 1,23500

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: EUR 1,23500

(3): Volume: 278 Unit price: EUR 1,2400

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: EUR 1,24000

(5): Volume: 396 Unit price: EUR 1,2500

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

(7): Volume: 8000 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

(8): Volume: 119 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10 000 Average price: EUR 1,37021

QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management , and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

Dare to improve. www.qpr.com



