INSIDER INFORMATION QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions 2022-02-22

Person subject to the notification requirement: Pertti Ervi
Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10392/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-02-22
Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 142 Unit price: EUR 1,23500
(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: EUR 1,23500
(3): Volume: 278 Unit price: EUR 1,2400
(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: EUR 1,24000
(5): Volume: 396 Unit price: EUR 1,2500
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: EUR 1,40000
(7): Volume: 8000 Unit price: EUR 1,40000
(8): Volume: 119 Unit price: EUR 1,40000
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10 000 Average price: EUR 1,37021
QPR Software Oyj
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
