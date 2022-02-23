INSIDER INFORMATION QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions 2022-02-22

INSIDER INFORMATION - QPR Software Oyj – Managers’ Transactions 2022-02-22

QPR SOFTWARE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 23 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 6 PM

Person subject to the notification requirement: Pertti Ervi

Position: Member of the Board / Deputy Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Nature of the notification: FIRST NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 10392/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-02-22

Marketplace: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 142 Unit price: EUR 1,23500

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: EUR 1,23500

(3): Volume: 278 Unit price: EUR 1,2400

(4): Volume: 1000 Unit price: EUR 1,24000

(5): Volume: 396 Unit price: EUR 1,2500

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

(7): Volume: 8000 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

(8): Volume: 119 Unit price: EUR 1,40000

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 10 000 Average price: EUR 1,37021

 QPR Software Oyj

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

