Acuity Insurance Joins IVANS Distribution Platform

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS today announced that Acuity Insurance has joined the IVANS Distribution Platform, the industry’s platform built to streamline the submission process by standardizing digital connections to agency-facing systems. Connecting to the platform will enable Acuity Insurance to further digitize their Commercial Lines process and enable the carrier to reach agents in their preferred quoting applications, creating more productivity and profitable opportunities for all stakeholders.

“There is a notable momentum in the market towards digitization, driving both carriers and agents to re-evaluate traditional workflows so we can remove the friction holding us all back from being better partners - and we want to be a part of it,” said Marcus Knuth, VP of Enterprise Technology, Acuity. “By coming together to create more standardization around these workflows, like automating market appetite and digital data capture, it’s ultimately a win-win for everyone involved.”

IVANS Distribution Platform improves the entire commercial lines policy lifecycle. Unlike point solutions available in the market, the IVANS solution supports both straight through processing as well as more complex risks that require an underwriter’s attention. By identifying market appetite as part of the process, the platform increases efficiencies and submission volume and can lower declination rates.

“Agent demand for digital connectivity is at an all-time high, but it’s important for carriers to have a single access point to connect with agencies which hasn’t been possible before,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “IVANS Distribution Platform will enable Acuity to access agents across multiple distribution platforms, streamlining the submissions process for agencies and creating more profitability for all parties involved.”

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 33,000 independent insurance agencies and 430 MGA and insurer partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

About Acuity

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 125,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 30 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,500 people.