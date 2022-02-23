Mr. John Fowler Joins Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hunt Valley, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutics International Inc (Pii) announces its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. John Fowler as President and Chief Executive Officer effective March 7, 2022.

Mr. Fowler, a seasoned veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, brings substantial commercial and operational capabilities to the organization and has a strong track record of driving performance and delivering growth. He has held numerous leadership positions in the pharmaceutical industry most recently serving as President and Chief Operating Officer of Piramal Pharma Solutions, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO).

“We are very excited that John is joining Pii as our new President and Chief Executive Officer,” said Dr. Syed Abidi, founder and Chairman. “John brings a wealth of industry knowledge with deep operational and leadership experience. We are confident John’s experience and leadership skills will enable Pii to meet the needs of its customers and the patients they serve.”

“I am looking forward to leading the Pii team and building on the strong legacy established over the past 30 years,” said Mr. Fowler. “I believe Pii has a great business model and is uniquely qualified to help its customers solve complex development challenges while accelerating time to market.”

Mr. Fowler holds a Chemical Engineering degree from Bucknell University and an MBA from St. Joseph University. Prior to joining Piramal, he was the Divisional CEO of the Global Fine Chemical business at Johnson Matthey.

Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) is a US-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a passion for solving problems. Pii’s Hunt Valley, Maryland campus includes 70 manufacturing suites with four integrated aseptic filling lines delivering quality, safety, and efficiency. Our professionals have extensive experience with small and large molecule compounds, developing and manufacturing complex parenteral drugs, extended-release formulations, non-aqueous injectable drug products, and lyophilization.

Learn more at https://www.pharm-int.com/

