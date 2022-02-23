Streamlytics Partners with LiveRamp to Provide Zero-Party Data to Marketers, Agencies

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Streamlytics , a market maker in the ethical sourced data space, has announced a partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform. The two companies will work together to deliver what marketing and advertising teams in today’s environment are demanding: a zero-party data set.

With recent news touting Facebook’s agreement to pay $90 million to settle a data privacy lawsuit and Google’s evident shift in privacy against third-party cookies, the pendulum is clearly swinging toward increased privacy and protection for consumers. “Our distribution partnership with LiveRamp provides the data protection consumers are looking for and enables advertisers and brands to leverage zero-party data for data activation,” comments Streamlytics Chief Growth Officer Arisha Smith.



Through this new partnership, Streamlytics will distribute several strategic, rare, data sets for purchase by advertisers within the LiveRamp Data Marketplace. These unique data sets feature segments that include actual usage data from popular product ecosystems such as Amazon, Google, Uber and Apple as well as products such as Netflix and Spotify. These signals are ethically sourced from data provided by opted-in consumers through Streamlytics’ business-to-consumer applications. Data signals are extensive as actual usage data about purchase history, content consumption and other data signals related to consumer behavior.

Committed to establishing a new standard for leveraging ethically sourced data, Streamlytics has emerged as a leader in an industry where data privacy has become a priority across all sectors. The company recently surpassed more than five billion ethically sourced data points from today’s most-used platforms, proof positive of the overarching need for change in the data-gathering space.

In addition to being rooted in privacy-first best practices, Streamlytics utilizes anonymized data with personally identifiable information (PII) removed. In this way, the company provides access to data via a data clean room, a fresh approach that supports the company's mission of human-led data. Along with this innovation, Streamlytics has introduced a patent-pending new data standard — the Universal Data Interchange Format — that enables the unification of data from disparate platforms.

As a result, Streamlytics offers unique data assets that provide opportunities for advertisers, brands and agencies to leverage zero-party data. Accessing these data sets is as simple as visiting the LiveRamp Marketplace.

“Streamlytics’ offerings fulfill the goal of providing rich seed data to improve accuracy in custom audience development for programmatic advertising,” concludes Smith. “And for customers with more specific needs, we can work directly with marketers and agencies looking for custom data sets or customized segments based on the company’s existing data.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers.

For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com .

About Streamlytics

Streamlytics unifies consumer data from today’s fastest-growing communities across popular platforms. The company ethically unlocks the power of actual usage data (directly from the source) and helps companies grow by enhancing their first-party data strategy across sales, marketing, product and artificial intelligence.

To learn more, please visit www.Streamlytics.co .

