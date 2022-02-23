NVLAP Accreditation Demonstrates Laboratory Competence

YORK, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. has received NVLAP accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. The unbiased third-party evaluation by NVLAP reduces our internal risk and instills trust in the laboratory’s competence.



The National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), which is administered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), provides a third-party accreditation for calibration laboratories. To achieve this accreditation, Morehouse was assessed against the management and technical requirements published in ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

The accredited force and torque calibration services are listed on the Scope of Accreditation. Morehouse is also accredited by A2LA in the field of calibration. Specific parameters of the A2LA accreditation can be found in the Scope of Accreditation.

Morehouse calibration facilities and procedures are documented in a controlled quality assurance program manual, with compliance to applicable requirements. We raise the standard and challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality. We do this internally by carrying dual accreditation to make sure we are evaluated by two great organizations. NVLAP makes Morehouse better by bringing the technical expertise from NIST.

We help commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for force and torque. Visit our website to learn more about our products and services.

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.