ALYI Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle To Rollout With PJET University Roadshow

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced plans to include their Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle in the upcoming electric motorcycle demonstration coming to university campuses in Texas.

ALYI has partners with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET), a company that is no longer in the aviation business having transitioned into a business serving university students. ALYI is providing electric motorcycles to PJET for a pilot university student campus transportation program that could expand from a pilot into a full-fledged program. PJET expects to start demonstrating vehicles on campuses in Texas before the end of the first quarter and taking orders.

When the PJET demo rolls out, it will include the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle in addition to the campus electric motorcycles. The demos will be advertised advance. Interested buyers of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle will be able to attend the demonstration and try out the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle and place an order.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



Alternet Systems, Inc.

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297