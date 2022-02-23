Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Names Victor C. Barnes to Board of Directors

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced the appointment of Victor C. Barnes to its board of directors and to its Audit Committee on February 22, 2022.



Mr. Barnes is currently the Chief of Connected Planning for Anaplan, a publicly traded business planning software company. Prior to joining Anaplan in February 2021, Mr. Barnes served The Coca-Cola Company since 1994, where he first served as an auditor and then held numerous executive financial roles, across multiple business units and countries, last serving as the Global Chief Financial Officer of their McDonald’s Division. Mr. Barnes began his professional business career in 1988 with the public accounting firm of Coopers & Lybrand and also served as an auditor at The Walt Disney Company.

Mr. Barnes earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Northern Illinois University, an Executive Masters of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are delighted to have Victor join our board of directors," said Christopher E. French, Chairman and CEO of Shentel. "We are very fortunate to have the benefit of Victor’s extensive finance leadership and coaching experience and in-depth knowledge of critical accounting, tax and treasury issues, along with a deep appreciation for the technology sector. In addition, his qualification as an audit committee financial expert will enhance the depth and strength of our board. We look forward to his contributions to Shenandoah Telecommunications Company as a director and member of our audit committee."

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Heather K. Banks

Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

540-984-5203