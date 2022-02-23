The Global Data Center Market Size to Reach $288.30 Billion by 2027– Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent market research report on “Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027” is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.95% during the period 2021−2027. Enormous growth is expected across the US, China, Japan, Australia, the UK, Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Southeast Asian countries, namely, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan.



THE GLOBAL DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $288.30 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (AREA) 53.51 MILLION SQUARE FEET (2027) MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY) 9,719 MW (2027) CAGR (INVESTMENT) 4.95% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2027 SEGMENTATION COVERED (INFRASTRUCTURE) Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, Facility Type GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC COUNTRIES COVERED (NORTH AMERICA) US and Canada COUNTRIES COVERED (LATIN AMERICA) Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Rest of Latin America COUNTRIES COVERED (WESTERN EUROPE) UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Other Western European Countries COUNTRIES COVERED (NORDIC) Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden COUNTRIES COVERED (CEE) Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Other Central and Eastern Countries COUNTRIES COVERED (MIDDLE EAST) UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain COUNTRIES COVERED (AFRICA) South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast COUNTRIES COVERED (APAC) China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Southeast Asian Countries, Thailand, Indonesia

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

In 2021, the data center market witnessed the development/expansion of over 515 data center projects, with APAC leading with 161 projects, followed by Europe, and North America. Growing digitalization owing to COVID-19, adoption of cloud and advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data, and the deployment of 5G are some major factors driving the data center market. Some of the major colocation operators in the market include CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, GDS Holdings, NTT Global Data Centers, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers, among others. Colocation operators contributed to over 55% of the overall market investment in 2021. The market witnessed an increasing number of self-built hyperscale data centers, with data centers built by companies such as Facebook, Google, AWS, and Microsoft, contributing to around 35% of the overall area addition in 2021. Data center IT infrastructure has also witnessed a change, with increased adoption of ARM based servers. For instance, Japan’s Fugaku is an ARM-based supercomputer using Fujitsu’s 48-core A64FX system-on-chip processor. NVMe and SSD storage, and increased adoption of 200/400 GbE switches are other trends witnessed. There has been an absolute increase of 43% in the power capacity demand by data center operators between 2018 and 2021, with procurement of renewable energy now becoming a key consideration. For instance, AWS aims to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and has invested in over 270 renewable energy projects worldwide. Multiple M&A transactions and joint venture partnerships were witnessed by data center operators in 2021. For instance, Equinix and GIC have partnered to build xScale data centers across multiple geographies, including Singapore, South Korea, and countries in Europe. Vantage Data Centers acquired Agile Data Centers and the data center arm of PCCW to expand its operations in APAC. Several new data center investors are entering the market, with facilities under construction, or planned in the next few years. Some of these new entrants include AdaniConnex, Cirrus Data Services, ESR Cayman, IXAfrica, Stratus DC Management, and NOVVA, among others.



KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Area (Sq. Ft.) | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity (MW) | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, facility type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 24 other IT infrastructure, 9 support infrastructure, 29 other support infrastructure, 8 construction contractors, 30 other construction contractors, 11 data center investors, 47 other data center investors, and 12 new data center investors

DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INVESTMENTS

Facebook are the leading investors contributing to the hyperscale development in the US. These operators invested in around 19 facilities collectively in 2021. In 2021, the APAC hyperscale market witnessed investments from Microsoft, Alibaba, Facebook, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). In Southeast Asia, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon Web services invested in data centers across Singapore and Indonesia in 2021. Colocation operators are also investing in the region. In terms of power capacity, the Western US region witnessed the maximum addition of 430 MW in 2021, followed by the Mid-Western region adding over 415 MW. South-Eastern US observed the lowest power addition in the US and added around 260 MW in 2021. In 2021, Germany witnessed investments in around 25 projects, followed by France with around 21 projects. The UK observed an investment in 13 colocation data centers, with Ireland observing investments in around 11 data center projects. In March 2021, Google partnered with Fervo Energy to develop a small 5 MW geothermal power project to power its Nevada data centers. In October 2021, Telenor announced a Global System Integrator Agreement with NEC Corporation and Cisco for the deployment of the 5G xHaul transport network in Norway and Denmark. In 2021, the Central & Eastern region also witnessed significant investments from Rostelecom, 3data, IXcellerate, Equinix, Digital Realty among others. Russia was the major country in the region that witnessed the highest investment followed by Poland and Austria.



Data Center Market – Segmentation

By Infrastructure

IT

Electrical

Mechanical

General Construction

By IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network



By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures



By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

By Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

By General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS



By Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



By Geography

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Other Countries

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Spain Belgium Luxembourg Portugal Other Countries

Nordic Denmark Iceland Finland Norway Sweden

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Czech Republic Poland Austria Other Central and Eastern Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Israel Turkey Oman Qatar Kuwait Jordan Bahrain Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa South Africa Kenya Nigeria Morocco Egypt Ethiopia Algeria Ghana Ivory Coast Other African Countries

APAC China Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC Southeast Asia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Philippines Other Southeast Asia Countries



DATA CENTER MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

In 2021, the global data center server infrastructure market witnessed growth in investments from data center operators. The revenue from vendors offering server infrastructure in the market grew in 2021 compared to 2020. Some of the major vendors offering server infrastructure in the market in 2021 included Cisco Systems, Inspur, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and Others. Some other prominent vendors in the market have also presence in the server infrastructure market include Lenovo, Inventec, Oracle, Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer), Super Micro Computer, and Wiwynn. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Huawei Technologies witnessed revenue growth in 2021. However, vendors in the market have started witnessing challenges such as supply chain disruptions and chip shortage due to which time to market has increased.

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins



Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Bouygues Construction

DPR Construction

Holder Construction

Jacobs Engineering

Turner Construction

Mercury

M+W Group (Exyte)

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Holdings

Google

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

Seagate Technology

Synology

Toshiba

VIOLIN

Western Digital

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Provider

Airedale Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Assa Abloy

Carrier

Condair

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Electronics

EAE

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG

Panduit

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier)

Trane

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

3M



Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

Arup Group

Aurecon Group

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Cap Ingelec

Corgan

Dar Group

Deerns

DSCO Group

Edarat Group

Faithful+Gould

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building CO.

HDR

ISG

Kirby Group Engineering

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Linesight

Mace

Morrison Hershfield

NTT Facilities

Mortenson

RED

Royal HaskoningDHV

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji)

Structure Tone (STO Building Group)

Syska Hennessy Group

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21VIANET

Africa Data Centres

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel (Nxtra)

AirTrunk Operating

Aligned

atNorth

Beyond.pl

Big Data Exchange

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata

CloudHQ

ClusterPower

Cologix

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Data Centers

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

DataBank

DATA4

DigiPlex (IPI Partners)

EdgeConneX

Etisalat Group

Flexential

Global Switch

Green Mountain

Gulf Data Hub

HostDime

InterNexa

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

Keppel Data Centres

Moro Hub

NEXTDC

ODATA

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

QTS Realty Trust

Rosetelecom Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Shanghai Athub

Sify Technologies

SUNeVison (iAdvantage)

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Turkcell

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

New Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

Cirrus Data Services

Global Technical Realty

Novva

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Quantum Loophole

Stratus DC Management

ESR Cayman

Data Center First

Hickory

Infinity

IXAfrica

