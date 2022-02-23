Global Streaming Media Company Plex Hires Fortune 50 Growth Expert and Facebook/Meta Alum, Manish Gupta, as New VP of Growth

Los Gatos, CA, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global streaming media company Plex today announced Fortune 50 growth expert Manish Gupta as its new vice president of growth. Leveraging an extensive background using data-driven methods to accelerate marketing and business outcomes at Facebook/Meta, Twitter, Google, eBay, and PayPal, Gupta will be tasked with supercharging Plex user growth and retention. The company has also appointed three new board directors to help guide and drive the next phase of company growth.

New VP Growth

Gupta previously served as a director of marketing science at Facebook/Meta, a Fortune 50 company, where he helped hundreds of clients grow across entertainment, gaming, technology, and telecom verticals. His appointment comes on the heels of other recent hires to the Plex executive team, including former Pluto TV, Disney, and Zappos executives.

As the largest independent ad-supported streaming media platform reaching users in 193 countries, Plex is rapidly growing following the raise of $50 million in growth equity in April . These key new appointments will play critical roles in the Plex mission to create a global community for streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share all the entertainment that matters to them.

Plex offers access to more types of media in one place than any other streaming service and now boasts over 200 free live TV channels, 50,000+ free on-demand movies and TV episodes, access to OTA broadcast channels and DVR, streaming music via TIDAL, podcasts, and more. Since launching AVOD in 2019 , and free live TV in 2020 , the company has secured more than 300 entertainment content partnerships from the world’s biggest publishing studios and networks, including Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, Crackle, and BBC.

“Plex has built a tremendously valuable platform that offers more types of media in one place than any other streaming service out there,” said Gupta, VP of growth at Plex. “Connecting and engaging users with our diverse content offerings is inspiring to me, and I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

Plex Welcomes New Board Members

Plex has also announced three new members to its board of directors, including:

Carl Sparks , managing partner at Interlock Partners, is a seasoned venture capitalist who has also served as CMO at Expedia and President & CEO of Travelocity during key growth phases of each company. He brings deep expertise in growth and performance marketing.

, managing partner at Interlock Partners, is a seasoned venture capitalist who has also served as CMO at Expedia and President & CEO of Travelocity during key growth phases of each company. He brings deep expertise in growth and performance marketing. Kelly Battles , a seasoned board member and audit committee chair for public and private companies, including Arista Networks, Genesys Software, and DataStax. She has also held CFO and senior finance roles for companies such as Quora, Cisco, and HP.

, a seasoned board member and audit committee chair for public and private companies, including Arista Networks, Genesys Software, and DataStax. She has also held CFO and senior finance roles for companies such as Quora, Cisco, and HP. Rick Gibbs , an entrepreneur, founder and executive, who served as CEO and President of Dealer.com, President of Dealertrack Technologies, and Chief Product Officer of Cox Automotive, brings a wealth of operating experience scaling companies from pre-revenue to multi-billion dollar businesses.



“Manish and our new board members are strong additions to the Plex family as we are driving toward our mission of being a one-stop-shop for streaming media, and scaling the company during a period of rapid growth,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Delivering an amazing user experience has always been our number one priority, and Manish’s background in customer insights and growth marketing is exactly what we need to ensure we are not only appealing to new users, but bringing them back time and time again.”

For more information about Plex visit https://www.plex.tv/ .

About Plex

For fans of movies and shows who are overwhelmed by the chaos of the fragmented streaming universe, Plex provides a more personalized and intuitive experience with a suite of free, easy-to-use, powerful, and beautiful apps for every platform. A global streaming platform that offers thousands of free movies and TV shows on-demand as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels, Plex has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Paramount, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sony Pictures Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E, and Crackle. Backed by Intercap and Kleiner Perkins, Plex is the only streaming service that lets users integrate their own personal media collections with a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages. For more visit https://plex.tv , follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram .

