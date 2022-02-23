Medical Mutual Uses Decision Point to Enhance Member Experience and Achieve a 5-Star Rating

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Point Healthcare Solutions (“Decision Point”), an innovator in providing engagement management solutions to the healthcare industry, announced today that Medical Mutual has achieved an average 5-Star rating for member satisfaction and experience across its Medicare contracts. Member satisfaction and experience is measured by the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider and Systems (CAHPS) survey, covering areas such as member access, doctor satisfaction and health plan satisfaction.



Medical Mutual’s comprehensive member experience program is focused on the identification of member-specific health plan satisfaction ratings, drivers of engagement, and proactive, relevant, and personalized communications to enhance each member’s experience with their health plan.

Decision Point’s suite of member-experience solutions addresses the most pressing issues facing health plans today: how to truly engage members and improve satisfaction, while improving quality of and access to care while enhancing members’ overall health and well-being. Decision Point provides a unique and effective approach that leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to enable health plans to better understand and predict each member’s healthcare journey, delivering insights into the specific attributes that drive behavior.

“We are proud to collaborate with the team at Medical Mutual,” said Saeed Aminzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Point. “We’re very grateful to play a role in complementing their engagement programs by providing tools to identify opportunities to further enhance the experience they provide to their members.”

Mark Pencek, Vice President of Customer Experience at Medical Mutual, said, “Medical Mutual is committed to improving the lives of our members by offering high-quality products and services. Each member’s experience with their health plan is critically important to us because it provides them with the right foundation to lead happier and healthier lives. Decision Point has enabled us to further our mission by helping us engage members more effectively.”

About Decision Point

Decision Point is a leading member engagement management company that brings holistic predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to everyday health plan decision-making. Decision Point empowers health plans to understand and predict every facet of a member’s health experience, enabling effective targeting and impactful holistic interventions. Decision Point aims to change the fundamentals of healthcare decision-making by predicting and acting on the entire member health experience, delivering sustained improvements in outcomes across satisfaction, retention, quality, and utilization domains. For more information about Decision Point, please visit www.decisionpointhealth.com.

About Medical Mutual

Founded in 1934, Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind to more than 1.5 million Ohioans through our high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans. Medical Mutual’ s status as a mutual company means we are owned by our members, not stockholders, so we don’t answer to Wall Street analysts or pay dividends to investors. Instead, we focus on developing products and services that allow us to better serve our customers and the communities around us and help our members achieve their best possible health and quality of life. For more information, visit the company’s website at MedMutual.com.

