Announcing TSAHC’s Top Performing Loan Officers and Mortgage Companies for 2021

Austin, TX, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to a network of dedicated loan officers and mortgage companies, the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) helped 22,726 households purchase a home in 2021, the most home buyers TSAHC has ever served. In total, TSAHC provided more than $4.8 billion in mortgage loans and $192 million in down payment assistance to home buyers this past year. Additionally, 2,789 of the 22,726 families who received assistance were also able to access a Mortgage Credit Certificate, a mortgage interest tax credit specifically for first-time home buyers that reduces their federal income taxes every year.



TSAHC’s home buyer programs, known as the Homes for Texas Heroes and Home Sweet Texas Home Loan Programs, provide fixed-rate mortgage loans, down payment assistance, and federal mortgage interest tax credits that can make purchasing a home more affordable for low and moderate-income families. Participating loan officers and mortgage companies play a critical role by spreading awareness to home buyers and helping them complete the application process.



TSAHC would like to recognize the three loan officers who helped the most families purchase a home with our programs in 2021. With more than 3,400 loan officers originating at least one TSAHC loan in 2021, this is an extraordinary accomplishment.



Josh Allyn with Gateway Mortgage Group assisted 227 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $50.5 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Allyn’s third year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer and his second year at the top of the list.



Christian Garza with Lennar Mortgage assisted 150 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $37.2 million in mortgage loans. This is the first year that Mr. Garza has been recognized as a top three TSAHC loan officer.



Scott Stone with Independent Bank assisted 108 home buyers in 2021, originating more than $20 million in mortgage loans. This is Mr. Stone’s first year to receive an award as a top three TSAHC loan officer.



To view photos of the top loan officers, visit www.tsahc.org/news/article/2021-top-lenders



“Given the number of challenges we experienced in the past year, from the winter storm to an on-going pandemic, the need for a stable place to call home is more important than ever,” said David Long, TSAHC President. “We’re humbled by the incredible support of our dedicated network of lenders that enabled us to meet the record demand for our programs and serve more home buyers than we ever have at TSAHC.”



TSAHC would also like to recognize the top three mortgage companies that participated in TSAHC’s home buyer programs in 2021:



Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: assisted 1,742 home buyers for a total of $360 million in mortgage loan volume.



Everett Financial, Inc. dba Supreme Lending: assisted 1,534 home buyers for a total of $339 million in mortgage loan volume.



Gateway Mortgage Group: assisted 1,205 home buyers for a total of $248 million in mortgage loan volume.



Complete information on TSAHC’s home buyer programs, including an eligibility quiz for home buyers, can be found by visiting www.readytobuyatexashome.com.

