Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2022. This year’s Applied Net conference will take place October 3 - 6 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN, including more than 240 educational sessions and more than 100 exhibitors, along with networking opportunities and inspiring keynotes that will explore the Connected Insurance Experience.

“The partnership between Applied Client Network and Applied Systems is based on creating strong ties and connectivity to ensure we bring the best resources and innovation to agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs that enable a connected insurance experience,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to delivering even more opportunities to learn and explore the latest innovations and insurance trends at this year’s Applied Net.”

This year’s conference, The Connected Insurance Experience, focuses on the increasing demand for digitally connected experiences across each stage of the policy lifecycle. Paired with the rapidly accelerating tech evolution and need to automate, there has never been a better time to bring technology and people together. Innovative technology is redefining, connecting and digitizing the insurance industry to create a more collaborative, connected insurance experience for all stakeholders to grow and thrive.

“We couldn’t be more excited to come back in-person for this year’s Applied Net, which will bring the opportunity to pair the power of people and technology together in new, more exciting ways than ever before,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems. “As the leading forum for insurance innovation, this year’s Applied Net will explore the blurring lines of traditional insurance models and the technology that enables the connected insurance experience.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org