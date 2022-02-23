The Clientless Remote Support Software Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 and reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.5%

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global clientless remote support software market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 2,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Clientless Remote Support Software Market Size to record a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.



As the need for connecting devices arise, manufacturers are focusing on offering various software services that enable the technicians and the IT support system in various companies to control other devices through the internet connection. Moreover, the remote support software enables the IT support to offer solutions and address the customer and employee problems.

The latest industry analysis and survey on Clientless Remote Support Software provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Clientless Remote Support Software market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Growth of the global clientless remote support software market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Increasing demand for connected devices is projected to rev up demand for the clientless remote support software globally. Electronic companies are adopting the clientless remote support software to offer the customer care services to the end users irrespective of their location and distances. Increasing incidences of technical complications at the end user’s interface has revved up demand for immediate solution and support from the IT help-desk. Moreover, various small and large scale companies are also equipping their IT help desk with the clientless remote support software in order to offer solutions and support to the end users at far distances. Surge in demand to offer customer services and support due to technical problems in various companies is projected to fuel demand for the clientless remote support software applications globally.

In addition, increasing instances of the battery optimization, malware attacks and detection, and firmware software is projected to boost demand for the clientless remote support software in the global market. Instances of various malware attacks has led to growing need for immediate services on the gadgets of the end users. As these attacks are conducted in stealth and could lead to significant data loss, IT-help desks prefer offering solutions and support to the end users through the clientless remote support software applications. Bound to these factors, the global market of clientless remote support software is projected to represent robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market by Category

By Deployment Type, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as:

Cloud-based Clientless Remote Support Software

On-premises Clientless Remote Support Software

By Device Type, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as:

Desktops

Mobile Devices

Tablets



By End-Use Industry, Global Clientless Remote Support Software Market is segmented as:

Education Industry

Healthcare Industry

IT & Telecom Industry

Retail Industry

Government

BFSI

Customer Care Centres

Defense Industry

Others



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Clientless Remote Support Software Market

The global clientless remote support software market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced clientless remote support software.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers in clientless remote support software market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance:

Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquired a leading cloud services provider, LogMeIn in 2020. The comprehensive portfolio is helping millions of customers to collaborate and connect from anywhere, along with managing assets, in tandem with supporting employees and consumers to secure their digital identities in a virtual world.

RSupport Inc., in 2021 collaborated with Jiran Jigyo Soft and it established Colabox, a joint video conference room in the Incubation Center of Gangwon Provincial University. Moreover, it help supply call centre solutions for telecommuting to Snet and also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2021, with LG Electronics for business cooperation at a global level providing all-in-one video conferencing solutions.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cisco WebEx LLC, LogMeIn Inc., Bomgar Corporation, RSupport Inc., TeamViewer GmbH, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks, NTRglobal Group Ltd., VMware Inc., RealVNC Limited, Splashtop Inc., Techinline, Juniper Networks, Barracuda Networks Inc.

Regional Analysis of Clientless Remote Support Software Market

North America clientless remote support software market accounts for 31.2% of the overall clientless remote support software market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during forecast years.

The high growth is mainly attributed to the United States being the key market for support software in North America. Moreover, the clientless remote support software is witnessing enhanced adoption among small and medium-sized businesses and large enterprises as well. This is estimated to facilitate high growth in clientless remote support software over the forecast period.

