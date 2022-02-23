BITMANU ASIC Miners Make Cryptocurrency Mining Easy

New York, NY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency mining has the potential to be an appealing earning alternative in today’s market. However, until very recently, this benefit has only been available to technology savvy individuals. The good news is that this picture has started changing with the recent launch of BITMANU. Owned and operated by a team of blockchain technology experts, the company has now made it possible for anyone to make a profit from crypto mining with its products BM1,

Democratizing crypto mining has always been a top priority for BITMANU. With this in mind, the company delivers all its products pre-configured with Linux based system equipped with BITMANU software and a user-friendly interface. This allows users to start mining just by connecting their units to a power socket. Also, only a moderate minimum internet speed of 10 KB/s is sufficient for these rigs, for upload as well as download. The company also offers all its customers free access to its own mining pool, which is undoubtedly a great benefit for first-time miners.

Another noteworthy feature of BITMANU miners is their hash rates that are unmatched in the market. Their top product BM Pro, for example, offers hash rates of 1950 TH/s, 200 GH/s, 13 GH/s, and 16 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively while consuming only 2200W. The earliest of BITMANU customers have been able to recover 100% of their investment in less than a month. Interestingly, a high percentage of these users had no crypto mining experience.

“BITMANU operates with the vision of breaking the boundaries that have existed in the industry over the years so that the benefits of crypto mining can be enjoyed by all. Our initial results certainly reflect a positive trend,” mentioned a senior BITMANU official.

To find out more, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About BITMANU: BITMANU is a manufacturing company created, owned, and managed by a team of investors and noted crypto industry experts dedicated to bringing the benefits of latest technological innovations to the public. The company offers a stunning range of crypto miners that offer superfast return on investment, and can be set up and used by all regardless of their experience and knowledge.