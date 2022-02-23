Europe E-Pharmacy Market to Reach $19.23 Billion in 2027. Zur Rose Group and Shop Apotheke Sweeping Away the New Players – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [269 Pages Report] According to the Arizton’s latest research report the Europe e-pharmacy market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players to increase their market share and use their resources.



Europe E-Pharmacy Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 $19.23 Billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027 17.59% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Medicine Type, Platform Type, Product Type, and Geography Key Vendors Zur Rose Group and Shop Apotheke Geographic Analysis Europe (EU-5, Central and Eastern Europe, and Nordic Countries) Countries Covered Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland

Key Insights:

The presence of prominent market players, increasing internet penetration, rising e-prescription and growing health awareness & self-medication are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.

In 2021, EU-5 accounted for the largest share of 59.52% in the European e-pharmacy market and witness the highest incremental growth of $19.18 billion during the forecast period.

The online pharmacy market in US was valued at $8.30 billion in 2027 and has major contributor in EU-5 online pharmacy market sharing 27%

Based on product, medications are the major contributor in the online pharmacy market in Europe, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $23.97 billion during the forecast period.

Covid-19 has boosted the growth of online pharmacy as people are more preferring to purchase goods and medicines from online pharmacies.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis Product Type, Material, End-User, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 24 other prominent vendors

Europe E-Pharmacy Market– Trends & Opportunities

The role of pharmacies is changing over the years. It is no longer just a supplier of medicines and medicinal products but is also involved in providing other healthcare services. The introduction of e-prescriptions in Germany is expected to increase sales of prescription drugs by 10-fold over the next few years. However, COVID-19 has boosted the market, and key players witness high revenue growth. For instance, the ZUR Rose Group reported a 20.8% growth from H1 2020 to H1 2021. The European online pharmacy market is witnessing significant acquisitions and strategic partnerships to cater to the large patient population. Online pharmacies also have an opportunity to offer their online platform as advertising space on rent, which will allow different parties such as manufacturers, laboratories, clinics, and hospitals to promote their products on these websites. Which, in turn, is an excellent source for generating revenue. Also, online advertising spending in Europe has been increasing over the years and is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years.

Market Segmentation by Medicine Type

OTC

Prescription

Market Segmentation by Platform Type

Mobile

Desktop

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Medication

Health & Wellness and Nutrition

Personal Care and Essentials

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

EU-5 Germany France UK Italy Spain

Central and Eastern Europe Poland Netherlands Russia Switzerland Czech Republic Hungary

Nordic Denmark Sweden Norway Finland Iceland





Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population

Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes

Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population

Europe E-Pharmacy Market – Competitive Landscape

There is a high penetration of the online pharmacy market in the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany in the European Union. Online sales of prescription drugs are expected to increase over the next few years as e-prescription was launched in Germany. SHOP APOTHEKE is ready to take advantage of this opportunity by its Rx First project and recently acquired a Munich-based digital dosing management specialist. Around1.4 million patients are actively using SMART PATIENT's MyTherapy app to improve medication management and improve treatment compliance. Moreover, large players in the online pharmacy market are becoming bigger by acquiring other companies and increasing their warehouse & logistics facilities in order to dispense more medicines to customers.

PROMINENT VENDORS

Zur Rose Group

Shop Apotheke

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

AMX Holdings

Apteka.ru

Apotea

Apoteket

AZETA

BestPharmacy

Chemist4U

Chemist Direct

Cocooncenter

DeOnlineDrogist

Euro-Pharmas

Express Pharmacy

Farmacia Internacional

Index Medical

INHOUSE PHARMACY

Juvalis

Lékárna WPK

Lloyds Pharmacy

MedExpress Enterprises

MonCoinSanté

Mistletoe Pharmacy

myCARE

Prvalekarna

MEDS

Newpharma

Oxford Online Pharmacy

Parafarmacia-online

Pharmacy2U

Pharmacy Direct GB

PROTEK Group

SBER EAPTEKA

Simple Online Pharmacy

The independent pharmacy

The French pharmacy

UK Meds Direct

WebMed Pharmacy

Lekarnar

Pharm24

Pharmacy4u

Vamida

