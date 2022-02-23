Europe E-Pharmacy Market to Reach $19.23 Billion in 2027. Zur Rose Group and Shop Apotheke Sweeping Away the New Players – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [269 Pages Report] According to the Arizton’s latest research report the Europe e-pharmacy market is strengthened with the presence of key players in Europe, such as Zur Rose Group and SHOP APOTHEKE. These two players have already acquired other major and minor players to increase their market share and use their resources.
Europe E-Pharmacy Market Report Scope
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|$19.23 Billion
|Growth Rate from 2021 to 2027
|17.59%
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Segments Covered
|Medicine Type, Platform Type, Product Type, and Geography
|Key Vendors
|Zur Rose Group and Shop Apotheke
|Geographic Analysis
|Europe (EU-5, Central and Eastern Europe, and Nordic Countries)
|Countries Covered
|Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland
Key Insights:
- The presence of prominent market players, increasing internet penetration, rising e-prescription and growing health awareness & self-medication are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.
- In 2021, EU-5 accounted for the largest share of 59.52% in the European e-pharmacy market and witness the highest incremental growth of $19.18 billion during the forecast period.
- The online pharmacy market in US was valued at $8.30 billion in 2027 and has major contributor in EU-5 online pharmacy market sharing 27%
- Based on product, medications are the major contributor in the online pharmacy market in Europe, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of $23.97 billion during the forecast period.
- Covid-19 has boosted the growth of online pharmacy as people are more preferring to purchase goods and medicines from online pharmacies.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis Product Type, Material, End-User, and Geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 24 other prominent vendors
Europe E-Pharmacy Market– Trends & Opportunities
The role of pharmacies is changing over the years. It is no longer just a supplier of medicines and medicinal products but is also involved in providing other healthcare services. The introduction of e-prescriptions in Germany is expected to increase sales of prescription drugs by 10-fold over the next few years. However, COVID-19 has boosted the market, and key players witness high revenue growth. For instance, the ZUR Rose Group reported a 20.8% growth from H1 2020 to H1 2021. The European online pharmacy market is witnessing significant acquisitions and strategic partnerships to cater to the large patient population. Online pharmacies also have an opportunity to offer their online platform as advertising space on rent, which will allow different parties such as manufacturers, laboratories, clinics, and hospitals to promote their products on these websites. Which, in turn, is an excellent source for generating revenue. Also, online advertising spending in Europe has been increasing over the years and is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years.
Market Segmentation by Medicine Type
- OTC
- Prescription
Market Segmentation by Platform Type
- Mobile
- Desktop
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Medication
- Health & Wellness and Nutrition
- Personal Care and Essentials
- Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
- EU-5
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Switzerland
- Czech Republic
- Hungary
- Nordic
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland
- Iceland
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- E- Pharmacy Enables Convenient Buying & Easy Availability of Medicines for End-users
- Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Chronically ill Patient Population
- Growing Internet Penetration & Improvement in Online Payment Modes
- Growing health awareness & self-medication among the European population
Europe E-Pharmacy Market – Competitive Landscape
There is a high penetration of the online pharmacy market in the Netherlands, the UK, Switzerland, and Germany in the European Union. Online sales of prescription drugs are expected to increase over the next few years as e-prescription was launched in Germany. SHOP APOTHEKE is ready to take advantage of this opportunity by its Rx First project and recently acquired a Munich-based digital dosing management specialist. Around1.4 million patients are actively using SMART PATIENT's MyTherapy app to improve medication management and improve treatment compliance. Moreover, large players in the online pharmacy market are becoming bigger by acquiring other companies and increasing their warehouse & logistics facilities in order to dispense more medicines to customers.
PROMINENT VENDORS
- Zur Rose Group
- Shop Apotheke
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- AMX Holdings
- Apteka.ru
- Apotea
- Apoteket
- AZETA
- BestPharmacy
- Chemist4U
- Chemist Direct
- Cocooncenter
- DeOnlineDrogist
- Euro-Pharmas
- Express Pharmacy
- Farmacia Internacional
- Index Medical
- INHOUSE PHARMACY
- Juvalis
- Lékárna WPK
- Lloyds Pharmacy
- MedExpress Enterprises
- MonCoinSanté
- Mistletoe Pharmacy
- myCARE
- Prvalekarna
- MEDS
- Newpharma
- Oxford Online Pharmacy
- Parafarmacia-online
- Pharmacy2U
- Pharmacy Direct GB
- PROTEK Group
- SBER EAPTEKA
- Simple Online Pharmacy
- The independent pharmacy
- The French pharmacy
- UK Meds Direct
- WebMed Pharmacy
- Lekarnar
- Pharm24
- Pharmacy4u
- Vamida
