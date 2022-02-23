Umbria Network and MicroBuddies Collaborate for Exclusive NFT Drop

London, UK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Umbria Network has extended its partnership with MicroBuddies to provide rewards and extra value for both their communities.

MicroBuddies is a collectible NFT breeding game created by Good Gaming! (USOTC:GMER), which is built on the Polygon network. Within the game, players passively earn GOO (an ERC20 fungible token) from their MicroBuddies that can be spent to create rarer MicroBuddies who produce even more GOO. Anyone holding an Umbria DAO’s ‘Juiced’ Umbrian NFT on the date of the snapshot (Wednesday, 2nd March at 5pm UTC) will qualify for a MicroBuddy, which will be dropped into their wallet on March 9th.

Find out more about the project here: https://docs.microbuddies.io/

View the Umbrians collection on OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/umbrians

As announced previously, MicroBuddies recommends Umbria’s Narni bridge to its players to seamlessly bridge funds from the Ethereum to Polygon network at the quickest and cheapest rates. The upcoming NFT drop will enhance the partnership and help grow and expand the MicroBuddies ecosystem by onboarding a tranche of Umbria’s crypto-savvy audience. The collaboration also provides further benefit to Umbrian holders who can extend their NFT portfolio at no cost.

“There’s great synergy here and we’re looking forward to introducing our community to this exciting strategy, play-to-earn game,” said Oscar Chambers, co-lead developer and founder at Network Umbria. “Umbrian holders can look forward to more functionality and benefits including further NFT airdrops from Umbria’s latest partner projects and access to whitelist spots for new mints.”

Fluxty, founder of MicroBuddies, said: “At MicroBuddies we are constantly onboarding new players into our ecosystem, and the Umbria Narni bridge has offered players a cheap and efficient way to move funds from Ethereum to Polygon. We hope this airdrop to the Umbrian holders may serve as a thank you, and as an invitation to freely play our game.”

See the latest data on UMBR on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko:

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/umbria-network/news/

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/umbria-network

About Umbria

https://umbria.network/

https://bridge.umbria.network/

Operating within the DeFi and NFT space, Umbria Network enables anyone to migrate cryptocurrency assets across chain cheaply and quickly and earn high APYs on those assets with no impermanent loss.

Umbria’s flagship Narni cross-chain bridge is solving current blockchain interoperability issues. Narni removes the difficulty and expense of moving assets between blockchains and is the fastest and cheapest cross-chain liquidity bridge between the Ethereum and Polygon networks. Narni eliminates the barriers to entry for engaging with DeFi applications and NFTs making them much more accessible to a wider audience.

The Umbria ecosystem, built on Polygon, has three major protocols:

A Cross-chain Asset Bridge: enables the fast and cheap transfer of assets between otherwise incompatible blockchains and cryptocurrency networks. A Staking Pool: users can earn interest on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to the Narni bridge A Decentralised Exchange (DEX): an automated liquidity protocol powered by a constant product formula, deployed using smart contracts and governed entirely on-chain. Provides fast and cheap token swapping

UK-publicly listed Online Blockchain plc (LSE: OBC) acts as Umbria's coordinator, administrator and advisor. This provides a level of transparency rare in the DeFi space.