Fact: Canada is a world leader in personal protection mask technology

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that we are reaching an endemic instead of a pandemic, we want to make sure that all Canadians have access to the best and most highly filtration rated mask made in Canada and authorized by Health Canada.

Prior to March 2020 and the onset of the world pandemic, Canada was only an importer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Early in the pandemic when we faced critical shortages of PPE, Canadian manufacturers rose to the call for help and built from scratch a brand new national sector that has created hundreds of jobs and ensures our citizens will never again be left without critical health safety equipment.



Among the businesses that heeded the call for help is our company TREBOR RX CORP. We set up shop in small town Collingwood Ontario, and, working with other local businesses, the municipality and the Government of Ontario, we have built a state-of the-art manufacturing facility.

Along the way we developed new and better PPE technologies. We have applied for and won hard-earned Health Canada authorization to manufacture and sell surgical and respirator masks that are treated with a patent pending compound that eliminates antimicrobials— including Covid-19. These masks and filters have been tested extensively and are proven to be 99.99% effective in filtering out and eliminating the viral, bacterial and fungi pathogens.

We are proud of our accomplishments and those of other Canadian manufacturers across the country, and part of our ongoing commitment is to help inform Canadian healthcare workers, businesses and families that we no longer have to rely on foreign imports that can be of inferior quality and/or originate from jurisdictions that have poor labor and environmental records.

We are grateful for the partnerships and collaboration including the Province of Ontario and its Ontario Together Fund that has seeded the creation of our critical manufacturing sector and continues to leverage private sector investment in new and better technologies.

It’s this good news story of resilience, perseverance and get-it-done attitude that we want to share with all Canadians as we get through the pandemic and our economic recovery. From our base in Collingwood we have – in 18 short months – expanded to set up manufacturing facilities in Edmonton Alberta and the United States.

And the good news story will only get better as our partnerships now include manufacturing of the raw materials for our equipment and further reducing reliance on unpredictable overseas supply chains and unstable pricing. Canadian manufactured products are highly cost-competitive and our manufacturers are working hard to ensure that those who are economically disadvantaged can access needed safety products.

We urge you to visit our website www.treborrx.com or the Canadian Association of PPE Manufacturers at www.CAPPEM.ca. Help share our experience and take pride in our Canadian success story!

For more information, contact George Irwin, info@treborrx.com

George M Irwin

CEO

Trebor Rx Corp.

www.treborrx.com

INNOVATION FOR A SAFER WORLD

Our Goal “To be a valued, innovative PPE Supplier”

Our Mission “ To make lives safer by making a difference every day”

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/019b9389-a355-4f7d-92e0-de26de029864

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4922c30-2038-4e4e-b812-2b1f243e73d4