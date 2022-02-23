Coveo to Participate in the Scotiabank TMT Conference

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that the company will virtually present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 3:05 pm ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Coveo’s investor relations website at https://ir.coveo.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Coveo Solutions

We believe that relevance and personalization are critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market‐leading AI‐powered relevance platform. Our SaaS‐native, multi‐tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase self‐service, customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Relations Contact

Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Nick Goode

investors@coveo.com