Cirus Foundation Launches Exclusive Ambassador Program

Avarua Distric, Cook Islands, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has partnered with a private marketing firm to launch its first Ambassador Program, entering the second stage of the Cirus Web-Browser Extension rollout. The initiative entails a consumer-facing approach introducing newcomers into WEB 3.0 and the data ownership economy.





The series of initiatives will ensure a seamless global approach with regional leads, who will play a pivotal role in running educational workshops, webinars, meetups and generating product enrollments.

The first initiative through the partner marketing firm was the development of a consumer-friendly website: www.surfandearncrypto.com, which will be a landmark for ambassadorship, seminars, academy-based resources and incentives.

“It’s exciting to see an on-the-ground approach to spreading awareness and how powerful blockchain technology can enable people to take control of their most important digital asset - data,” said Co-Founder Daniel Bland

The people-first approach is expected to dramatically increase adoption for Cirus. According to Annex Cloud, Extole: 92% of consumers trust referrals from people they know, uptaking a 37% higher retention and 70% higher conversion rates.

“The vision to bring crypto to the masses needs to be thought of as a ground-up approach, enabling people all across the world to gain access.. this was the original mission. We are approaching this as a people-first concept to develop a grassroots movement,” said Co-Founder Michael Luckhoo

The initial rollout will be exclusive to the partner marketing firm for the initial rollout and to ensure the program runs smoothly for the initial onset of users. This strategy ensures a high trust relationship with consumers before implementing an open door ambassador program.

Through this strategic initiative, Cirus will be able to tap into a broad market and develop a deep rooted network that is instrumental to mass-adoption, developing local strategies and enabling Cirus to become a household brand in WEB 3.0.

About Cirus Foundation

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the Ownership Economy. This consists of the Cirus suite of tools, the Cirus Core, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.

