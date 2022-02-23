London Tutor's eLearning Platform Helping Students Close the COVID Learning Gap

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 29-Year-Old London Educator, Hyacinth Garnett has created a new eLearning platform , Maple Online Learning, to help parents requiring external support to get their children on track post-pandemic.



The education system in the UK experienced major disruptions over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a government report found that both primary and secondary school students in the UK experienced learning loss during the 2020/2021 academic year. The report also revealed that by the summer term primary aged pupils lost 9 months in learning. Sadly, many students are still earnestly trying to catch up and close COVID learning gaps. But there is hope.

Miss Garnett’s digital learning platform offers a plethora of structured video lessons , interactive activities, and downloadable worksheets for students between the ages of 7-11 years old. Far from the average learning platform, Maple Online Learning broadly follows the national curriculum and offers a thematic and holistic approach to learning.

Maple Online Learning is uniquely designed to help students develop and master key skills in English, maths and reading before they transition to secondary school. In addition, geography and reasoning are offered as subjects to help students develop the critical thinking skills needed to make better sense of information. All the lessons available on Maple Online are taught by Miss Garnett for a more personal touch.

Student members of Maple Online also have access to a rich library of audio books, as well as a times tables game to amplify retention of this important skill. But that’s not all. For parents who want a more guided approach to learning, Miss Garnett also offers bespoke tutoring lessons via Zoom. Parents can also tap into the Educator’s expertise for the parental advice she offers on her blog on reading and learning.

Miss Garnett launched Maple Online Learning in 2021 after seeing first-hand the impact of interrupted schooling on her students. Miss Garnett boasts over a decade of experience teaching primary school children. She is a specialist in the Key Stage 2 curriculum and also an expert teacher of the 11+.

Miss Garnett is supported by a dynamic team, which is led by CEO, Andrew Smith. When asked about the motivation for creating Maple Online Learning, Smith explained: “We created this platform to support parents during the difficult time of the pandemic. Our mission is to continue inspiring children all over the world to learn English, Maths and General Knowledge.”

Although based in the UK, students across the world can access and benefit from the resources offered on Maple Online Learning. Parents can take advantage of a free 7-day trial, which offers an easy sign up process and does not require a credit card. At the end of the trial period, there is a choice of a monthly, quarterly or annual subscription, which can be cancelled at any time.

For further information about Maple Online or to sign up for the free 7-day trial, visit: https://www.mapleonlinelearning.com/free-trial/