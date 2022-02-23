Proactive news headlines including TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Gratomic, Benchmark Metals, Potent Ventures and Kootenay Silver

New York , Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Globex Mining Enterprises reports completion of infill drilling on iron vanadium royalty property in Quebec click here
- Vejii says record revenues for January 2022 reflect organic and acquisitive growth click here
- Baird initiates coverage of TRACON Pharmaceuticals with 'outperform' rating and $10 price target click here
- Electra Battery Materials partners with Ontario government, Glencore, and Talon Metals on battery materials park study click here
- Gratomic updates on drill progress at Capim Grosso project; reports visual graphite in six holes click here
- South Star Battery Metals wins approval from Brazilian mining authority for final exploration reports for Santa Cruz Mine click here
- Royal Road Minerals reveals results from six more drill holes at Guintär project in Colombia click here
- Silver Range Resources says mineralization at Strongbox property could be much more widespread than initially thought click here
- Therma Bright says it received patent for device for applying a topical treatment from USPTO click here
- New Pacific Metals sees broad gold mineralization and encouraging grades in new drill results from Carangas project click here
- Esports Entertainment unveils plans to install OMEGA at GAMMAX locations in the Netherlands click here
- Hawkmoon Resources applies for permits for the 2022 Wilson drill program in Quebec click here
- Potent Ventures appoints former Pepsi executive, Bruce Gillies to its Advisory Board as it prepares to launch The Gummy Project click here
- Context Therapeutics prepares for a busy 2022 as it advances women’s oncology treatments click here
- Golden Shield Resources awaiting results after initial 13-hole drill program at Marudi Mountain gold project in Guyana click here
- Wishpond Technologies recognized by Gartner Digital Markets as it advances marketing-focused online business solutions click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles announces initial fleet purchase of 20 SOLO Cargo EVs from Mountain Mike's Pizza click here
- Think Research processed 300K-plus digital referrals via partnership with Ontario eServices Program and CognisantMD in 2021 click here
- Minto Metals receives exploration permit for Minto Mine property in Yukon; gets set for 30,000 metre drill program click here
- Goldseek Resources kicks off 4,000-metre drill program at its Beschefer project in Quebec click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals begins manufacturing Repirinast and launches new chronic kidney disease research program click here
- PharmaDrug announces positive results from DMT-analogue program to treat glaucoma click here
- ME2C Environmental signs multi-year contract renewal with an annual value expected to reach $1.5 million click here
- Adastra Holdings expands co-manufacturing portfolio as it scales its production facility click here
- ImagineAR says heavyweight boxing champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury joins metaverse as hologram e-greeting on FameDays.com click here
- Aurion Resources announces start of winter drill program at Finland joint venture click here
- C3 Metals hits 'some of the highest copper grades to date' in recent drilling at its Jasperoide project in Peru click here
- Cloud DX and Medtronic sign first contract with Ontario Hospital click here
- Esports Entertainment posts fiscal 2Q revenue of $14.5M; remains 'extremely bullish' about the year ahead click here
- Biocept outlines how its CNSide cerebrospinal fluid assay could improve treatment options for brain cancers click here
- i-80 Gold commences underground mining program at Granite Creek in Nevada click here
- CULT Food Science completes seed investment in precision fermentation dairy firm De Novo Dairy click here
- CareRx welcomes Ontario Ministry of Health’s postponement of changes to long-term care pharmacy funding click here
- Benchmark Metals says latest drill results from Cliff Creek deposit at Lawyers show potential for open pit and underground mining click here
- Plurilock announces Spring 2022 product release click here
- Kootenay Silver says JV partner Aztec Minerals continues to intersect high-grade gold mineralization at Cervantes property in Mexico click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com