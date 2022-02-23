Capital Digestive Care Announces Transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach

Silver Spring, Md, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic region, announced it has signed a transaction with Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (GLTD), a premier gastroenterology practice in Southeastern Virginia. The deal marks Capital Digestive Care’s second major partnership in Virginia over the past year after Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater (GLST) joined the group in 2021. With the addition of GLTD, Capital Digestive Care will add two office locations and a state-of-the-art endoscopy center, bringing the number of GI specialists serving the region to more than 140.

With nine board-certified physicians and six advanced care providers, GLTD has been serving Virginia Beach for more than 53 years. GLTD physicians are highly experienced in the evaluation and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and deeply committed to high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered care.

“Our mission has always been to provide exemplary digestive healthcare to the community of Virginia Beach,” said Jan Janson, MD, FACG, of Gastroenterology, Ltd. “This partnership positions GLTD for continued growth while allowing us to focus on what we do best – delivering exceptional patient care. We’re delighted to align with a group like Capital Digestive Care who shares our core values.”

A key element of the partnership agreement is the value of leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under PE GI Solutions—a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms to streamline operations and diversify and enhance revenue streams. The MSO will play an integral role in the partnership and transition process, providing GLTD with access to Capital Digestive Care’s robust infrastructure and state-of-the-art systems, processes, IT capabilities, and resources, along with the expertise of top healthcare executives to help GLTD further expand clinical programs and business opportunities.

“We continue to seek out highly-respected practices to join our growing network and welcome GLTD’s providers and staff,” said Michael Weinstein, President & CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “As an organization dedicated to shaping the future of digestive health, this partnership allows us to join forces with talented physicians, preserve the private practice model, and expand our offerings to serve even more patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. Recent partnerships with Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater and Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Southeastern Virginia have expanded its network to more than 140 physicians and advanced care practitioners who treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 100,000 patients annually.

With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 25 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Gastroenterology, Ltd.

Since 1969, the physicians of Gastroenterology, Ltd. (GLTD) have been committed to providing state-of-the-art medical care for the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver disease across Virginia Beach, VA. With two offices, an endoscopy center, infusion center and 15 board-certified providers on staff, GLTD strives to preserve quality of life and well-being for patients by continually seeking the latest and most effective methods of diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit https://www.vbgastro.com.

About PE Practice Solutions

The PE Practice Solutions platform is part of PE GI Solutions, a physician-oriented management services organization (MSO). A collaboration between PE GI Solutions and Capital Digestive Care, we are committed to preserving the independence of gastroenterologists and advancing digestive healthcare. PE GI Solutions partners with GI physicians through its practice and center solutions platforms providing resources to help practices improve operations, drive growth, and enhance patient, physician, and staff experiences—all while maintaining their independence. It is the only physician partnership and management services organization built by - and for - gastroenterologists to address the unique challenges faced by GI physicians. For more information on PE Practice Solutions, visit https://pegisolutions.com/practice-solutions

