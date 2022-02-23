ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present at the 43rd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference as well as the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, will present at Raymond James & Associates’ 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, beginning at 8:40 a.m. EST. Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will also conduct a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. EST.



Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of both events on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcasts will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

