Terracon Foundation Awards $183,094 in Grants

Olathe, KS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Terracon Foundation today announced the awarding of $133,094 in grants and scholarships to 10 nonprofit organizations and 10 universities throughout the U.S. in addition to $50,000 in national partner grants. Established as the community investment arm of Terracon, the Foundation has granted more than $3.5 million to community organizations, universities, and dependents of employees as well as for disaster relief efforts.

Two national partner grants have been announced for 2022: $25,000 to WTS Foundation, and $25,000 to Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Foundation.

“The Terracon Foundation works continuously to support higher education in the form of grants for scholarships, fellowships, and programs in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Scott Kolodziej, P.G., chair of the Terracon Foundation and environmental manager in the Dallas office. “It’s our goal that grants like these will help students finish their studies, engage in research, and advance their professional development.”

The Terracon Foundation presented a total of $97,475 to 10 universities:

Auburn University -- Auburn, Ala.

California State University Fullerton -- Fullerton, Calif.

Iowa State University -- Ames, Iowa

Missouri University of Science and Technology -- Rolla, Mo.

Tennessee Technological University -- Cookeville, Tenn.

University of Central Florida -- Orlando, Fla.

University of Louisville, Speed Scientific School -- Louisville, Ky.

University of Washington -- Seattle, Wash.

Virginia Tech -- Blacksburg, Va.

Wake Technical Community College -- Raleigh, N.C.

“We invite our employees to submit grants requests each year and many do so in support of community organizations doing vital work serving children’s education and health,” Kolodziej added. “Each grant awarded was championed by a Terracon employee who is actively involved in the work of the nonprofit organization.”

The Terracon Foundation awarded more than $35,619 in community grants to 10 nonprofit organizations:

The Arc of East Central Iowa -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa

California Society for Ecological Restoration (SERCAL) -- Tucson, Ariz.

Cincinnati Nature Center, EarthKids Community Outreach Program -- Milford, Ohio

Charleston Junior Golf Foundation -- Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Healthy City -- Midland, Texas

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society -- Rye Brook, N.Y.

Macon Habitat for Humanity -- Macon, Ga.

Monkey Brain Art -- Kansas City, Mo.

Northern Virginia Children’s Science Center -- Fairfax, Va.

United Way of Brazoria County -- Angleton, Texas

The Terracon Foundation was established with a goal to reach out and become a real part of the lives of Terracon employees and the communities where they live and work. For more information about the Terracon Foundation, visit terracon.com/foundation.

Terracon is an employee-owned multidiscipline consulting firm comprised of more than 5,000 curious minds focused on solving engineering and technical challenges from more than 175 locations nationwide. Explore with us by visiting terracon.com.

