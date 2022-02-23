Camp Corral Awarded $55,000 Grant From Boeing to Support Enrichment Programs for Children of Wounded Warriors

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes, announced it has received a $55,000 grant from Boeing to help fund support programs serving an estimated 300 children in Washington state who will attend a 2022 summer camp at YMCA Camp Seymour in Gig Harbor, Washington.

The nonprofit's free summer camps are designed to provide respite, build peer-support connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills for the children of wounded warriors. Each week-long, overnight camp empowers children with similar backgrounds to bond and form special connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing, and ziplining. Boeing's grant will also fund a local family camp program, an all-inclusive retreat for military families to gain values-oriented experiences that help build connections within the family unit and create lifelong memories.

"Washington state has a thriving military community, and with that comes a considerable number of military children with wounded and fallen parents," said Lori Noonan, Chief Operating Officer at Camp Corral. "These children tend to encounter more stressful situations on a daily basis than their peers, which is why we designed our programs to provide them with well-earned respite and an opportunity to just be a kid alongside fellow military children. We are grateful for Boeing's support in helping ensure these programs are available in Washington for another year."

"Supporting veterans and their families is deeply ingrained in Boeing's values," said Sam Whiting, Director of Boeing Global Engagement. "We recognize that the sacrifices made by our service members are often shared by their families. Boeing is honored to support Camp Corral to help bring unique support to hundreds of military children in Washington state."

For children unable to attend in-person camp, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the experiences of the nation's most vulnerable military children. Visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.

About Boeing:

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing is a top U.S. exporter and leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

About Camp Corral

Camp Corral is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of children of this nation's wounded, ill, and fallen military heroes. Camp Corral has served thousands of children nationwide focusing upon the unique attributes and challenges shared by military kids. Visit www.campcorral.org. ###

