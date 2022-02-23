INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PTON

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton”) (NASDAQ: PTON) breached their fiduciary duties to Peloton and its shareholders. If you are a Peloton shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Peloton’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Peloton in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Peloton, and whether Peloton and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

As recently reported by various news outlets and confirmed by filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Peloton’s founders, directors, and officers collectively sold nearly $500 million in stock before disclosing recent production stoppages, sales declines, and employee layoffs, which have caused dramatic declines in Peloton’s stock price.

What You Can Do

If you are a Peloton shareholder, you may have legal claims against Peloton’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

