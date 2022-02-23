Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Files Form S-1 Registration Statement and Applies for Nasdaq Listing

MINEOLA, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover” or “the Company”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Hanover expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HNVR" upon satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements and completion of the offering.



Stephens Inc. and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from:

Stephens Inc., 111 Center Street, Little Rock, AR 72201, Prospectus Department, or by calling (501) 377-2131, or by emailing prospectus@stephens.com; or

Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (800) 747-3924, or by emailing prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance of the timing to complete or the actual size of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to surcharge-free 24-hour ATM service, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer, municipal and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian K. Finneran

President

(516) 548-8500

Press Contact:

Brandy Bergman/Nicholas Leasure

Reevemark

(212) 433-4600