everbowl Corporate Team Can Bank on Bitcoin

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate employees of everbowl TM, the California-based craft superfood restaurant chain (www.everbowl.com), cash in on the company's new Bitcoin Savings Plan. Following everbowl's recent announcement that it has adopted the Bitcoin (BTC) Standard, the company will offer corporate-level employees the option to receive a portion or all their pay in Bitcoin.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of exploring how Bitcoin can be used as an alternative savings vehicle for our corporate employees," explains founder and CEO Jeff Fenster (@fensterjeff).

The plan, slated to launch in March 2022, allows corporate workers to take as much of their earnings in each pay period as they want in Bitcoin. Fenster will be leading by example, opting to collect his salary in Bitcoin.

"The highest U.S. inflation rate in four decades and the excessive debasement of the U.S. dollar have contributed to everbowl's move to become an early adopter of the Bitcoin Standard at the corporate level," Fenster said. "These situations affect our employees as well, and our position as a high-growth company allows us to be innovative in providing opportunities for our employees to be successful."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, with plans to open an additional 130+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. The everbowl menu offers a selection of Local Favorite pre-set bowls or the renowned Whatever Bowl™, the build-your-own craft superfood bowl featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao, and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" — to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https://www.everbowl.com/franchise .

