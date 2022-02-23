Cumulus Media Reports Operating Results for 2021

Total Revenue of $916.5 Million, Up 12% Year-Over-Year



Digital Revenue of More Than $125 Million, Up 48% Year-Over-Year

Net Income of $17.3 Million vs. 2020 Net Loss of $59.7 Million

EBITDA of $134.9 Million, Up 66% Year-Over-Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) (the “Company,” "Cumulus Media," “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media, said, "2021 was a year of tremendous progress and accomplishment for Cumulus. We not only achieved meaningful revenue growth in core radio, delivered substantial growth in digital, and greatly improved our operating leverage through material fixed cost reductions, but we also further and significantly de-levered our balance sheet, and executed many initiatives which bolstered our position as a true audio-first media company. As we carry this momentum into 2022, we continue to see significant upside with multiple pathways to enhance shareholder value.”

2021 Key Highlights:

Made substantial progress on executing multi-dimensional, audio-first strategy (see latest investor presentation on our website) Meaningfully increased distribution of broadcast content across multiple digital platforms, including podcast, audio streaming and video Executed multiple sponsored content partnerships on major social platforms, including YouTube and Instagram, leveraging unique and exclusive assets Entered into multi-year renewal with the NCAA, maintaining Westwood One’s position as the exclusive partner across broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution and licensing for March Madness and all NCAA Championships Developed and brought to market several new multi-platform ad solutions for local and national clients, resulting in a 500%+ increase in multi-market package revenue





Increased full year revenue by 12% year-over-year, or 15% on an ex-political basis



Sequentially improved revenue performance each quarter of 2021 vs. comparable quarters in 2019 Increased digital revenue by 48% year-over-year, to more than $125 million (now comprising 14% of total revenue)





Increased full year net income to $17.3 million from a net loss of $59.7 million in 2020 and increased operating income to $69.1 million from an operating loss of $10.6 million





Increased full year EBITDA by 66% year-over-year, or 127% on an ex-political basis Increased EBITDA margins by nearly 500 basis points, despite typical off-cycle reduction of high-margin political revenue Delivered net fixed cost reductions of more than $75 million vs. 2019 baseline





Significantly strengthened balance sheet



Generated $68.5 million of cash from operations and $34 million of gross proceeds from Nashville land sale Finished year with total cash balance of $177 million Paid down $176.3 million of debt and received forgiveness of $20 million of PPP Loans, reducing net leverage (1) from 8.7x at 12/31/2020 to 4.7x at 12/31/2021



Achieved third-party ESG scores among the highest in the peer group (see inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report on our website)



Operating Summary (dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data):

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $252.3 million, an increase of 2.6% from the three months ended December 31, 2020, net income of $17.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $43.2 million.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net revenue of $916.5 million, an increase of 12.3% from the year ended December 31, 2020, net income of $17.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $134.9 million.

As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 252,304 $ 245,897 2.6 % Net income $ 17,639 $ (249 ) N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 43,241 $ 39,576 9.3 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.86 $ (0.01 ) N/A Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.84 $ (0.01 ) N/A





As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 % Change Net revenue $ 916,467 $ 816,218 12.3 % Net income $ 17,278 $ (59,719 ) N/A Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 134,857 $ 81,257 66.0 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.84 $ (2.94 ) N/A Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.83 $ (2.94 ) N/A

(1) Net leverage and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures calculated or presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For additional information, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





Revenue Detail Summary (dollars in thousands): As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 121,820 $ 128,111 (4.9 )% Network 71,318 72,603 (1.8 )% Total broadcast radio revenue 193,138 200,714 (3.8 )% Digital 35,036 23,791 47.3 % Other 24,130 21,392 12.8 % Net revenue $ 252,304 $ 245,897 2.6 %





As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 % Change Broadcast radio revenue: Spot $ 457,607 $ 431,225 6.1 % Network 252,567 232,820 8.5 % Total broadcast radio revenue 710,174 664,045 6.9 % Digital 126,874 85,963 47.6 % Other 79,419 66,210 20.0 % Net revenue $ 916,467 $ 816,218 12.3 %





Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands): December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,028 $ 271,761 Term loan due 2026 (2) $ 356,240 $ 469,411 6.75% Senior notes (2) $ 449,695 $ 452,836 2020 Revolving credit facility $ — $ 60,000





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Capital expenditures $ 29,091 $ 14,868





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Capital expenditures $ 7,103 $ 5,309

(2) Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs.





Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results. NetRoadshow (NRS) is the service provider for this call. They will require email address verification (one-time only) and will provide registration confirmation. To participate in the conference call, please register in advance using the link on the Company's investor relations website at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. Upon completing registration, a calendar invitation will follow with call access details, including a unique PIN, and replay details.

To join by phone with operator-assisted dial-in, domestic callers should dial 833-470-1428 and international callers should dial 404-975-4839. If prompted, the participant access code is 133565. Please call five to ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode through a link on the Company’s investor relations website at www.cumulusmedia.com/investors. This link can also be used to access a recording of the call, which will be available shortly following its completion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Such statements are statements other than historical fact and relate to our intent, belief or current expectations primarily with respect to our future operating, financial, and strategic performance. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the implementation of our strategic operating plans, the evolving and uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, the media industry, and the economy in general and other risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond our control, and the unexpected occurrence or failure to occur of any such events or matters could significantly alter our actual results of operations or financial condition. Cumulus Media assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, which are based upon expectations as of the date hereof, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CUMULUS MEDIA

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, we utilize certain financial measures that are not prepared or calculated in accordance with GAAP to assess our financial performance and profitability. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is the financial metric by which management and the chief operating decision maker allocate resources of the Company and analyze the performance of the Company as a whole. Management also uses this measure to determine the contribution of our core operations to the funding of our corporate resources utilized to manage our operations and the funding of our non-operating expenses including debt service and acquisitions. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric for purposes of calculating and determining our compliance with certain covenants contained in our Refinanced Credit Agreement.

In determining Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude the following from net income (loss): interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, gain or loss on the exchange, sale, or disposal of any assets or stations or early extinguishment of debt, local marketing agreement fees, restructuring costs, expenses relating to acquisitions and divestitures, non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters, and non-cash impairments of assets, if any.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, although not a measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, is commonly employed by the investment community as a measure for determining the market value of a media company and comparing the operational and financial performance among media companies. Management has also observed that Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding impact of political advertising, is routinely utilized to evaluate and negotiate the potential purchase price for media companies. Given the relevance to our overall value, management believes that investors consider the metric to be extremely useful.

The Company presents revenue, excluding impact of political revenue. As a result of the cyclical nature of the electoral system and the seasonality of the related political revenue, management believes presenting net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, provides useful information to investors about the Company’s revenue growth comparable from period to period.

The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measure net leverage, which is total debt principal, gross, less cash and cash equivalents, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that net leverage is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet and is required for complying with certain covenants under the Company's credit agreements.

We refer to Adjusted EBITDA, with and excluding the impact of political advertising, net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue, and net leverage as the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, net revenue, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Non-GAAP Financial Measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

Supplemental Financial Data and Reconciliations Cumulus Media Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 December

31, 2021 December

31, 2020 Net revenue $ 252,304 $ 245,897 $ 916,467 $ 816,218 Operating expenses: Content costs 98,382 100,774 358,691 337,078 Selling, general & administrative expenses 100,457 97,839 376,832 367,695 Depreciation and amortization 13,749 13,227 53,545 52,290 Local marketing agreement fees 13 112 1,075 3,149 Corporate expenses 10,337 7,934 55,029 31,003 Stock-based compensation expense 1,404 772 5,191 3,337 Restructuring costs 7,657 1,428 14,604 14,859 Loss (gain) on sale of assets or stations 3,044 1,248 (17,616 ) 8,761 Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 4,139 — 4,139 Impairment of intangible assets — — — 4,509 Total operating expenses 235,043 227,473 847,351 826,820 Operating income (loss) 17,261 18,424 69,116 (10,602 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (16,020 ) (19,122 ) (67,847 ) (68,099 ) Gain on early extinguishment of debt 20,000 — 20,000 — Other expense, net (677 ) (197 ) (1,009 ) (267 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 3,303 (19,319 ) (48,856 ) (68,366 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,564 (895 ) 20,260 (78,968 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,925 ) 646 (2,982 ) 19,249 Net income (loss) $ 17,639 $ (249 ) $ 17,278 $ (59,719 )

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As Reported Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 17,639 $ (249 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,925 (646 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 16,697 19,319 Local marketing agreement fees 13 112 Depreciation and amortization 13,749 13,227 Stock-based compensation expense 1,404 772 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations 3,044 1,248 Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 4,139 Restructuring costs 7,657 1,428 Non-routine legal expenses 41 — Gain on early extinguishment of debt (20,000 ) — Franchise taxes 72 226 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,241 $ 39,576





As Reported Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 17,278 $ (59,719 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,982 (19,249 ) Non-operating expense, including net interest expense 68,856 68,366 Local marketing agreement fees 1,075 3,149 Depreciation and amortization 53,545 52,290 Stock-based compensation expense 5,191 3,337 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets or stations (17,616 ) 8,761 Impairment of capitalized software development costs — 4,139 Impairment of intangible assets — 4,509 Restructuring costs 14,604 14,859 Non-routine legal expenses 8,257 — Gain on early extinguishment of debt (20,000 ) — Franchise taxes 685 815 Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,857 $ 81,257

The following tables reconcile the as reported net revenue and as reported Adjusted EBITDA, both including and excluding the impact of political, for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 As reported net revenue $ 252,304 $ 245,897 Political revenue (1,391 ) (14,306 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 250,913 $ 231,591





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,241 $ 39,576 Political EBITDA (1,252 ) (12,875 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 41,989 $ 26,701





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 As reported net revenue $ 916,467 $ 816,218 Political revenue (4,656 ) (26,256 ) As reported net revenue, excluding impact of political revenue $ 911,811 $ 789,962





Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 As reported Adjusted EBITDA $ 134,857 $ 81,257 Political EBITDA (4,190 ) (23,630 ) As reported Adjusted EBITDA, excluding impact of political EBITDA $ 130,667 $ 57,627

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our total debt principal, gross, cash and cash equivalents, and Adjusted EBITDA to net leverage for the periods presented herein (dollars in thousands):

As of December 31, 2021 2020 Total debt principal, gross $ 805,935 $ 982,247 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (177,028 ) (271,161 ) Total debt principal, net $ 628,907 $ 711,086



