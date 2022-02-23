Hartford HealthCare and One Medical Announce Collaboration Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

HARTFORD, Conn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming healthcare, Hartford HealthCare , Connecticut’s most comprehensive healthcare network, and One Medical , a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will collaborate to deliver a new, membership-based primary care option in Connecticut.



The affiliation will provide residents and employers seamless coordinated care through One Medical’s innovative care model and Hartford HealthCare’s integrated network of providers, outpatient facilities and hospitals. The partnership will benefit individuals through One Medical’s membership model, while employers will be able to sponsor memberships on behalf of their employees and dependents. So far, more than 8,500 employers have participated in One Medical’s services in other areas. In addition to convenient in-person care, One Medical provides on-demand 24/7 access to telehealth services.

“This collaboration with One Medical provides a differentiating and exciting option for patients – a way to transform access to primary care. Together, we will be able to provide an exceptional experience for patients and recruit new professionals to the region to address the shortage of primary care physicians,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hartford HealthCare. “This is a great example of how we are working to advance consumer-driven, coordinated care.”

By entering Connecticut, One Medical marks its 29th planned service area. One Medical has previously announced plans to enter Miami, Dallas, and Milwaukee in 2022. Across its existing and upcoming markets,One Medical is reaching geographies that account for 40% of the U.S. population, offering pediatric, adult and senior care.

“We are delighted to partner with Hartford HealthCare to offer an unrivaled patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of health, care and value,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. “Collaborating with Hartford HealthCare further advances One Medical’s mission of transforming healthcare, bringing our human-centered and technology-powered model to the state of Connecticut.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Hartford HealthCare

With 33,000 colleagues, Hartford HealthCare’s unified culture enhances access, affordability, equity and expertise. Its care-delivery system — with more than 400 locations serving 185 towns and cities — includes two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, three community hospitals, a behavioral health network, a multispecialty physician group, a clinical care organization, a regional home care system, an array of senior care services, a mobile neighborhood health program and a comprehensive physical therapy and rehabilitation network. On average, Hartford HealthCare touches more than 17,000 lives every single day. The unique, system-wide Institute Model offers a unified high standard of care in crucial specialties at hospital and ambulatory sites across Connecticut offering unparalleled expertise at the most affordable cost. The institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular, Ayer Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Tallwood Urology. Visit Hartford HealthCare at www.HartfordHealthCare.org and stay connected through newsletters and social media .

