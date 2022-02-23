Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

DELAWARE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group,” “FRG” or the “Company”) today announced the financial results of its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $942.3 million, net income from continuing operations was $151.8 million or $3.64 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $86.6 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.77 per share. For the full fiscal year 2021, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $3.3 billion, net income from continuing operations was $192.0 million or $4.48 per fully diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA was $338.4 million and Non-GAAP EPS was $3.99 per share.



In the fourth quarter, FRG completed the acquisitions of Sylvan Learning (“Sylvan”) and W.S. Badcock Corporation (“Badcock”). The results of Sylvan and Badcock are included in FRG’s results from the respective acquisition date through the end of the fiscal year. Badcock added $102.1 million of revenue and $10.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter which was not included in our previously announced financial outlook. Without Badcock, FRG would have reported $3.2 billion of revenue and $328.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA. On December 25, 2021, total cash on hand was approximately $292.7 million and outstanding term debt was approximately $1.4 billion. On December 27, 2021, FRG repaid an additional $181 million of term debt from the proceeds from the previously announced sale of the Badcock consumer credit accounts receivable portfolio reducing net debt to approximately $1.2 billion.

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “Our management teams, associates, franchisees and dealers are executing operationally, and franchising momentum continues with new development agreements for 224 new locations in addition to 160 new store openings during 2021. We expect to complete the sale leaseback of Badcock’s real estate portfolio within the next 90 days and intend to use the proceeds to repay the remaining $175 million of Badcock acquisition financing.”

The Company has six reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Pet Supplies Plus; Buddy’s; Sylvan; and Badcock. The following table summarizes Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Income/(Loss) for each of these segments. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to their respective most comparable GAAP measures, are included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 25, 2021 December 25, 2021 Adjusted Net Adjusted Net Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) Revenue EBITDA Income/(Loss) (In thousands) (In thousands) American Freight $ 237,979 $ 21,076 $ 2,018 $ 988,892 $ 96,667 $ 29,555 Vitamin Shoppe 274,617 23,284 6,766 1,172,725 137,188 80,641 Pet Supplies Plus 303,727 25,085 11,812 917,439 77,750 25,489 Buddy's 14,215 3,877 2,291 64,409 17,880 12,930 Sylvan Learning 9,682 2,934 (786 ) 9,682 2,934 (786 ) Badcock 102,057 10,071 138,494 102,057 10,071 138,494 Corporate - 270 (8,813 ) - (4,116 ) (94,357 ) Total $ 942,276 $ 86,597 $ 151,782 $ 3,255,204 $ 338,374 $ 191,966

Outlook

Franchise Group is reiterating its previously announced financial outlook for fiscal year 2022 of revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, net income of approximately $180 million or $4.20 per share, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $450 million and Non-GAAP EPS of approximately $5.00 per share. In formulating its outlook, the Company anticipates it will complete the sale of the Badcock real estate portfolio by the end of its fiscal second quarter of 2022 and expects to reduce net debt to approximately $1.1 billion by the end of its fiscal year 2022. In calculating EPS, the Company is using approximately 41 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by adding the tax effected impact of adjustments to EBITDA to net income on a per share basis. In calculating GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS, the Company is currently using an effective tax rate of approximately 27%.

The Company does not provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, Non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Non-GAAP EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

About Franchise Group, Inc.

Franchise Group is an owner and operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Pet Supplies Plus, American Freight, The Vitamin Shoppe, Badcock Home Furniture & more, Buddy’s Home Furnishings and Sylvan Learning. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 3,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising and dealer agreements.

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,714 $ 148,780 Current receivables, net 118,698 67,335 Current securitized receivables, net 369,567 - Inventories, net 673,170 302,307 Current assets held for sale - 43,023 Other current assets 24,063 13,997 Total current assets 1,478,212 575,442 Property, plant, and equipment, net 449,886 135,872 Non-current receivables, net 11,755 12,800 Non-current securitized receivables, net 47,252 - Goodwill 806,536 448,258 Intangible assets, net 127,951 16,592 Tradenames 222,687 93,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets 714,741 502,104 Non-current assets held for sale - 55,116 Investment in equity securities 35,249 - Other non-current assets 18,902 8,428 Total assets $ 3,913,171 $ 1,847,912 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term obligations $ 486,170 $ 104,053 Current operating lease liabilities 173,101 127,032 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 410,552 252,389 Current liabilities held for sale - 40,576 Other current liabilities 50,833 25,174 Total current liabilities 1,120,656 549,224 Long-term obligations, excluding current installments 1,383,725 466,944 Non-current operating lease liabilities 557,071 402,276 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 8,779 Other non-current liabilities 88,888 35,522 Total liabilities 3,150,340 1,462,745 Stockholders equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 40,296,688 and 40,092,260 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 403 401 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 4,800,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 4,541,125 and 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020, respectively 45 13 Additional paid-in capital 475,396 382,383 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes - (1,399 ) Retained earnings 286,987 3,769 Total equity 762,831 385,167 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,913,171 $ 1,847,912





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

(In thousands, except share count and per share data) December 25, 2021 December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Product $ 840,278 $ 3,012,471 $ 1,899,662 Service and other 94,445 209,103 65,798 Rental 7,553 33,630 64,267 Total revenues 942,276 3,255,204 2,029,727 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue: Product 545,068 1,892,741 1,136,054 Service and other 6,430 16,506 2,149 Rental 2,683 11,552 21,905 Total cost of revenue 554,181 1,920,799 1,160,108 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 327,638 1,108,054 817,108 Total operating expenses 881,819 3,028,853 1,977,216 Income from operations 60,457 226,351 52,511 Other income (expense): Bargain purchase gain 132,559 132,559 - Other (17,552 ) (67,368 ) (5,294 ) Interest expense, net (41,620 ) (133,114 ) (96,774 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 133,844 158,428 (49,557 ) Income tax benefit (17,938 ) (33,538 ) (60,501 ) Income from continuing operations 151,782 191,966 10,944 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (4,613 ) 171,822 16,210 Net Income 147,169 363,788 27,154 Less: Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest - - (2,090 ) Net income attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 147,169 $ 363,788 $ 25,064 - Amounts attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.: - Net income from continuing operations $ 151,782 $ 191,966 $ 20,645 Net income from discontinued operations (4,613 ) 171,822 4,419 Net income attributable to Franchise Group, Inc. $ 147,169 $ 363,788 $ 25,064 Basic earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 3.71 $ 4.56 $ 0.57 Discontinued operations (0.11 ) 4.27 0.13 Total basic earnings per share $ 3.60 $ 8.83 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per share: Continuing operations $ 3.64 $ 4.48 $ 0.57 Discontinued operations (0.11 ) 4.19 0.13 Total diluted earnings per share $ 3.53 $ 8.67 $ 0.70 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 40,284,349 40,199,681 34,531,362 Diluted 41,081,519 40,964,182 34,971,935





FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities Net income $ 363,788 $ 27,154 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 8,878 5,930 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 72,765 62,543 Amortization of deferred financing costs 56,054 30,635 Stock-based compensation expense 13,696 9,484 Gain on bargain purchases and sales of Company stores (137,747 ) (4,133 ) Deferred tax expense 709 1,092 Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment 36,726 - Gain on divestiture of Liberty Tax (188,092 ) - Change in fair value of investment 31,773 - Other, net 1,749 85 Change in Accounts, notes, and interest receivable (18,543 ) (19,811 ) Income taxes (20,191 ) (8,059 ) Other assets 12,939 (5,573 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,215 ) 23,927 Inventory (121,393 ) 97,681 Deferred revenue 5,073 20,537 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,969 241,492 Investing Activities Issuance of operating loans to franchisees (17,749 ) (34,136 ) Payments received on operating loans to franchisees 23,103 50,291 Purchases of Company-owned stores (1,087 ) (6,587 ) Proceeds from sale of Company-owned stores 12,866 36,349 Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (1,063,811 ) (353,423 ) Divestiture of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired 179,471 - Capital expenditures (46,958 ) (34,931 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 6 1,224 Net cash used in investing activities (914,159 ) (341,213 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 665 520 Repurchase of common stock and tax impact of stock compensation - - Dividends paid (67,234 ) (29,350 ) Non-controlling interest distribution - (4,716 ) Repayment of other long-term obligations (1,176,581 ) (505,486 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 26,724 184,665 Repayments under revolving credit facility (84,874 ) (235,614 ) Issuance of common stock - 198,004 Issuance of preferred stock 79,542 29,482 Tender offer - - Payment for debt issue costs (65,926 ) (16,865 ) Prepayment penalty for early debt extinguishment (36,726 ) - Issuance of debt 2,275,000 586,000 Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation (856 ) (487 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 949,734 206,153 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net 36 (76 ) Net increase in cash equivalents and restricted cash 141,580 106,356 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 151,502 45,146 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 293,082 $ 151,502 Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 42,154 $ 1,858 Cash paid for interest 91,623 49,825 Accrued capital expenditures 3,445 5,025 Non-cash proceeds from divestiture of Liberty Tax 74,073 - Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock - 31,013 Capital expenditures funded by finance lease liabilities 756 - Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities 504 16,775



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company’s operating businesses and in comparing its results from period to period because they exclude items that the Company does not believe are reflective of its core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by management to evaluate the Company’s performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. These metrics are also used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgments and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines and calculates Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations adjusted for non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, non-cash executive compensation expense, shareholder litigation costs, prepayment penalties on early debt repayment, non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Although amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets support revenue generation. Management excludes amortization of intangible assets because these are non-cash amounts for which the amount and frequency are significantly impacted by the timing and size of our acquisitions, which vary from period to periods and across companies. The tax effect on the related non-GAAP adjustments was calculated based on an estimated annual non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 25, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended December 25, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,291 $ 11,812 $ 2,018 $ 6,766 $ (786 ) $ 138,494 $ (8,813 ) $ 151,782 Add back: Interest expense 763 4,787 8,380 6,409 3 16,223 5,055 41,620 Income tax expense (benefit) - (1 ) - - 68 - (18,005 ) (17,938 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 753 6,488 2,436 9,895 1,823 1,285 - 22,680 Total Adjustments 1,516 11,274 10,816 16,304 1,894 17,508 (12,950 ) 46,362 EBITDA 3,807 23,086 12,834 23,070 1,108 156,002 (21,763 ) 198,144 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 283 - - - - - 283 Stock based compensation 70 600 (403 ) - - - 4,026 4,293 Litigation costs and settlements - - - - - - (1,133 ) (1,133 ) Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 1,387 1,387 Store closures - 237 378 214 - - 1,368 2,197 Securitized receivables, net - - - - - (19,919 ) - (19,919 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - - - Right-of-use asset impairment - - (42 ) - - - - (42 ) Integration costs - (97 ) 8,282 - 34 131 (237 ) 8,113 Divestiture costs - - - - - - 117 117 Acquisition costs - 976 543 - 1,792 5,900 (2,179 ) 7,032 Loss on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 18,684 18,684 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - (516 ) - - (132,043 ) - (132,559 ) Total Adjustments to EBITDA 70 1,999 8,242 214 1,826 (145,931 ) 22,033 (111,547 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,877 $ 25,085 $ 21,076 $ 23,284 $ 2,934 $ 10,071 $ 270 $ 86,597





For the Twelve Months Ended December 25, 2021 ($ In thousands) Buddy's Pet Supplies Plus American Freight Vitamin Shoppe Sylvan Badcock Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,930 $ 25,489 $ 29,555 $ 80,641 $ (786 ) $ 138,494 $ (94,357 ) $ 191,966 Add back: Interest expense 3,755 16,165 37,502 23,432 3 16,223 36,034 133,114 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - (68 ) 68 - (33,538 ) (33,538 ) Depreciation and amortization charges 3,398 20,261 9,349 32,969 1,823 1,285 1 69,086 Total Adjustments 7,153 36,426 46,851 56,333 1,894 17,508 2,497 168,662 EBITDA 20,083 61,915 76,406 136,974 1,108 156,002 (91,860 ) 360,628 Adjustments to EBITDA Executive severance and related costs - 302 - - - - - 302 Stock based compensation 278 600 916 - - - 13,162 14,956 Litigation costs and settlements - - (295 ) - - - (835 ) (1,130 ) Corporate compliance costs - - - - - - 2,172 2,172 Store closures - 248 600 214 - - 1,367 2,429 Securitized receivables, net - - - - - (19,919 ) - (19,919 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - - - - - 36,726 36,726 Right-of-use asset impairment - - 2,948 - - - - 2,948 Integration costs - 423 15,732 - 34 131 335 16,655 Divestiture costs (2,481 ) - - - - - 2,996 515 Acquisition costs - 14,262 876 - 1,792 5,900 48 22,878 Loss on investment in equity securities - - - - - - 31,774 31,773 Acquisition bargain purchase gain - - (516 ) - - (132,043 ) - (132,559 ) Total Adjustments to EBITDA (2,203 ) 15,835 20,261 214 1,826 (145,931 ) 87,745 (22,254 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,880 $ 77,750 $ 96,667 $ 137,188 $ 2,934 $ 10,071 $ (4,115 ) $ 338,374

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS

Below are reconciliations of Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations to Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income/(Loss) from continuing operations per diluted share to Non-GAAP EPS for the three and twelve months ended December 25, 2021.

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended ($ In thousands except share count and per share data) December 25, 2021 December 25, 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations / Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $ 151,782 $ 3.69 $ 191,966 $ 4.69 Less: Preferred dividend declared (2,128 ) (0.05 ) (8,515 ) (0.21 ) Adjusted Net Income available to Common Stockholder 149,654 3.64 183,451 4.48 Add back: Executive severance and related costs 283 0.01 302 0.01 Stock based compensation 4,293 0.11 14,956 0.37 Litigation costs and settlements (1,133 ) (0.03 ) (1,130 ) (0.03 ) Corporate compliance costs 1,387 0.03 2,172 0.05 Store closures 2,197 0.05 2,429 0.06 Securitized receivables, net (19,919 ) (0.48 ) (19,919 ) (0.49 ) Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment - - 36,726 0.90 Right-of-use asset impairment (42 ) - 2,948 0.07 Integration costs 8,113 0.20 16,655 0.41 Divestiture costs 117 - 515 0.01 Acquisition costs 7,032 0.17 22,878 0.56 Loss on investment in equity securities 18,684 0.45 31,774 0.78 Acquisition bargain purchase gain (132,559 ) (3.23 ) (132,559 ) (3.24 ) Adjustments to EBITDA (111,547 ) (2.72 ) (22,253 ) (0.54 ) Non-cash amortization of debt issuance costs 12,962 0.30 48,552 1.18 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,053 0.10 9,953 0.24 Tax impact (5,096 ) (0.11 ) (22,621 ) (0.55 ) Valuation Allowance Tax Benefit / Timing (18,270 ) (0.44 ) (33,789 ) (0.82 ) Impact of diluted share count assuming non-GAAP net income - - - - Total Adjustments to Net income (loss) from continuing operations (117,898 ) (2.87 ) (20,157 ) (0.49 ) Non-GAAP Net Income from continuing operations / Non-GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 31,757 $ 0.77 $ 163,297 $ 3.99 Basic weighted average shares 40,199,681 40,199,681 Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 41,081,519 40,964,182

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, its performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, its outlook for fiscal 2022, the expected timing of the completion of the sale-leaseback of Badcock’s real estate portfolio and the use of proceeds therefrom and its acquisition strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company refers you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

