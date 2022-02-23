Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results; Issues 2022 Guidance

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2021.



Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Net service revenue increased $8.6 million to $559.3 million compared to $550.7 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $34.0 million compared to $45.2 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.04 compared to $1.36 in 2020.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $64.8 million compared to $78.1 million in 2020.

Adjusted net service revenue of $559.3 million compared to $550.7 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $38.8 million compared to $49.5 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.18 compared to $1.49 in 2020.

Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Net service revenue increased $142.6 million to $2,214.1 million compared to $2,071.5 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $209.1 million compared to $183.6 million in 2020.

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $6.34 compared to $5.52 in 2020.

Adjusted Year End Results*

Adjusted EBITDA of $299.6 million compared to $273.5 million in 2020.

Adjusted net service revenue of $2,207.6 million compared to $2,071.5 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $196.1 million compared to $203.3 million in 2020.

Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $5.95 compared to $6.11 in 2020.

* See pages 2 and 14-16 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.

2022 Guidance

Adjusted net service revenue is anticipated to be in the range of $2.330 billion to $2.365 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $5.23 to $5.45 based on an estimated 33.2 million shares outstanding.

This guidance excludes the effects of any future acquisitions and potential share repurchases, if any are made. COVID-19 has continued to impact the operating metrics typically used to forecast both growth and costs assumptions for both core Amedisys and Contessa. We are basing our guidance on our current operating environment. COVID-19 continues to evolve in both the disease itself as well as disruptions to the healthcare systems and the economy. Any future regulations or government interventions, spike in clinicians and business development staff on quarantine, staffing shortages due to current and proposed federal, state and local vaccine mandates, reduction in elective procedures, change in patient behavior and further decline in senior living occupancy could impact our ability to achieve this guidance.

Paul B. Kusserow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Though 2021 saw COVID-19 impact all our lines of business, the effort our nearly 21,000 Amedisys employees showed all year is something I am incredibly proud of. While it is hard to predict when the impacts of COVID-19 will truly subside, we remain very excited about all of the opportunity ahead of us. 2022 is a year that will set us up to capitalize on the aging demographics of the U.S. population which will position us for accelerated growth in the future. We continue to lead the industry in quality, are working through new and innovative workforce optimization initiatives and are seeing tremendous interest in what a combined Amedisys and Contessa platform can offer to payors. I am excited to see all the good that Amedisys will do as we work our way through 2022 and am confident that Chris and team will continue to lead this organization to new levels of success.”

We urge caution in considering the current trends and 2022 guidance disclosed in this press release. The home health, hospice, personal care and high acuity care industries are highly competitive and subject to intensive regulations, and trends are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are referenced in the cautionary language below and others that are described more fully in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K which can be found on the SEC’s internet website, http://www.sec.gov , and our internet website, http://www.amedisys.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net service revenue, defined as net service revenue excluding certain items; (3) adjusted other operating income, defined as other operating income excluding certain items; (4) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. excluding certain items; and (5) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share excluding certain items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Unaudited)

Net service revenue $ 559,317 $ 550,705 $ 2,214,112 $ 2,071,519 Other operating income — 6,780 13,300 34,372 Cost of service, excluding depreciation and amortization 317,168 306,736 1,233,356 1,185,369 General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 125,185 119,119 474,718 449,448 Non-cash compensation 5,949 6,972 23,809 26,730 Other 53,718 49,506 212,713 192,122 Depreciation and amortization 9,138 8,847 30,901 28,802 Asset impairment charge — 4,152 — 4,152 Operating expenses 511,158 495,332 1,975,497 1,886,623 Operating income 48,159 62,153 251,915 219,268 Other income (expense): Interest income — 34 49 292 Interest expense (2,791 ) (2,363 ) (9,525 ) (11,038 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments 1,017 1,567 4,949 3,966 Gain (loss) on equity method investments 6 — 31,098 (2,980 ) Miscellaneous, net 492 649 1,745 1,311 Total other (expense) income, net (1,276 ) (113 ) 28,316 (8,449 ) Income before income taxes 46,883 62,040 280,231 210,819 Income tax expense (12,873 ) (16,460 ) (70,065 ) (25,635 ) Net income 34,010 45,580 210,166 185,184 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 37 (429 ) (1,094 ) (1,576 ) Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,047 $ 45,151 $ 209,072 $ 183,608 Basic earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.04 $ 1.38 $ 6.41 $ 5.64 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,594 32,825 32,642 32,559 Diluted earnings per common share: Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ 1.04 $ 1.36 $ 6.34 $ 5.52 Weighted average shares outstanding 32,823 33,243 32,972 33,268





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data) As of December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,694 $ 81,808 Restricted cash 3,075 1,549 Patient accounts receivable 274,961 255,145 Prepaid expenses 10,356 10,217 Other current assets 25,598 13,265 Total current assets 356,684 361,984 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $96,937 and $95,024 18,435 23,719 Operating lease right of use assets 101,257 93,440 Goodwill 1,196,090 932,685 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,900 and $22,973 111,190 74,183 Deferred income taxes 289 47,987 Other assets 73,023 33,200 Total assets $ 1,856,968 $ 1,567,198 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,217 $ 42,674 Payroll and employee benefits 141,001 146,929 Accrued expenses 150,836 166,192 Provider relief fund advance — 60,000 Current portion of long-term obligations 12,995 10,496 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 31,233 30,046 Total current liabilities 374,282 456,337 Long-term obligations, less current portion 432,075 204,511 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 69,309 61,987 Other long-term obligations 4,979 33,622 Total liabilities 880,645 756,457 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 37,674,868 and 37,470,212 shares issued; and 32,509,969 and 32,814,278 shares outstanding 38 38 Additional paid-in capital 728,118 698,287 Treasury stock at cost, 5,164,899 and 4,655,934 shares of common stock (435,868 ) (319,092 ) Retained earnings 639,063 429,991 Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity 931,351 809,224 Noncontrolling interests 44,972 1,517 Total equity 976,323 810,741 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,856,968 $ 1,567,198





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING

(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information) For the Three-Month

Periods Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 34,010 $ 45,580 $ 210,166 $ 185,184 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,138 8,847 30,901 28,802 Non-cash compensation 5,949 6,972 23,809 26,730 Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets 10,183 9,991 40,364 39,140 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (60 ) 47 (124 ) (30 ) (Gain) loss on equity method investments (6 ) — (31,098 ) 2,980 Write-off of other comprehensive income — — — (15 ) Deferred income taxes 9,853 (23,798 ) 44,582 (26,560 ) Equity in earnings from equity method investments (1,017 ) (1,567 ) (4,949 ) (3,966 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs/debt discount 248 216 917 869 Return on equity method investments 1,075 1,525 5,343 5,444 Asset impairment charge — 4,152 — 4,152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Patient accounts receivable (392 ) (4,372 ) (18,030 ) 2,114 Other current assets (5,983 ) 21,036 (12,202 ) (7,181 ) Other assets (79 ) 122 (1,017 ) 31 Accounts payable (3,161 ) 3,568 (4,353 ) 1,941 Accrued expenses (17,552 ) 14,245 (26,915 ) 39,839 Other long-term obligations (27,011 ) (10,764 ) (28,796 ) 27,717 Operating lease liabilities (9,273 ) (9,119 ) (36,645 ) (34,695 ) Operating lease right of use assets (756 ) (769 ) (3,060 ) (3,544 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,166 65,912 188,893 288,952 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets 9 7 135 101 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 4 — 144 80 Purchases of property and equipment (1,115 ) (2,337 ) (6,302 ) (5,332 ) Investments in technology assets (272 ) — (419 ) — Purchase of investment (5,200 ) — (5,200 ) (875 ) Proceeds from sale of equity method investment — — — 17,876 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,093 ) 765 (269,965 ) (298,958 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,667 ) (1,565 ) (281,607 ) (287,108 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options 348 255 2,054 6,325 Proceeds from issuance of stock to employee stock purchase plan 946 962 3,968 3,562 Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation (204 ) (321 ) (16,898 ) (54,493 ) Noncontrolling interest contributions 250 — 250 — Noncontrolling interest distributions (494 ) (450 ) (1,747 ) (1,122 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan — — 290,312 — Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit — 252,200 500,700 684,200 Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit — (346,200 ) (551,700 ) (703,200 ) Principal payments of long-term obligations (3,250 ) (2,889 ) (9,143 ) (10,249 ) Debt issuance costs — — (2,792 ) — Provider relief fund advance (58,535 ) — (60,000 ) 60,000 Purchase of company stock (14,999 ) — (99,878 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (75,938 ) (96,443 ) 55,126 (14,977 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (82,439 ) (32,096 ) (37,588 ) (13,133 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 128,208 115,453 83,357 96,490 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 45,769 $ 83,357 $ 45,769 $ 83,357 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,812 $ 1,305 $ 5,291 $ 6,207 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 8,615 $ 20,431 $ 34,097 $ 50,721 Days revenue outstanding (1) 43.2 40.2 43.2 40.2

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)

(Unaudited)

Segment Information - Home Health

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 230.1 $ 228.3 Non-Medicare 107.2 101.1 Net service revenue 337.3 329.4 Other operating income — 2.5 Cost of service 193.1 186.1 Gross margin 144.2 145.8 Depreciation and amortization 1.0 1.0 Asset impairment charge — 3.4 Other operating expenses 84.7 80.5 Operating income $ 58.5 $ 60.9 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 1 % 6 % Non-Medicare revenue 6 % — % Total admissions 2 % 6 % Total volume (2)(6) 2 % 5 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 87,142 85,474 Recertifications (6) 46,390 44,820 Total volume (6) 133,532 130,294 Medicare completed episodes 78,693 80,008 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 2,951 $ 2,906 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.7 14.0 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 98.16 $ 92.62 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 10.39 $ 9.38 Total Cost per Visit $ 108.55 $ 102.00 Visits 1,778,512 1,824,557





For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 914.5 $ 847.3 Non-Medicare 439.3 401.9 Net service revenue 1,353.8 1,249.2 Other operating income 7.3 20.2 Cost of service 756.6 729.9 Gross margin 604.5 539.5 Depreciation and amortization 4.3 3.9 Asset impairment charge — 3.4 Other operating expenses 328.5 307.2 Operating income $ 271.7 $ 225.0 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue 8 % (1 %) Non-Medicare revenue 9 % 1 % Total admissions 6 % 1 % Total volume (2)(6) 5 % 2 % Key Statistical Data - Total (3): Admissions 353,075 331,354 Recertifications (6) 183,134 177,631 Total volume (6) 536,209 508,985 Medicare completed episodes 311,531 301,856 Average Medicare revenue per completed episode (4) $ 2,959 $ 2,836 Medicare visits per completed episode (5) 13.9 14.9 Visiting Clinician Cost per Visit $ 93.44 $ 89.62 Clinical Manager Cost per Visit $ 9.75 $ 9.17 Total Cost per Visit $ 103.19 $ 98.79 Visits 7,331,935 7,388,549

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.

(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and denovos.

(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care. Average Medicare revenue per completed episode for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 reflects the transition to PDGM effective January 1, 2020 and the suspension of sequestration effective May 1, 2020.

(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

(6) Prior year amounts have been recast to conform to the current year calculation.

Segment Information - Hospice

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

2021 2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 193.9 $ 193.5 Non-Medicare 11.0 10.4 Net service revenue 204.9 203.9 Other operating income — 4.2 Cost of service 110.8 107.5 Gross margin 94.1 100.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.7 0.5 Asset impairment — 0.8 Other operating expenses 54.0 48.0 Operating income $ 39.4 $ 51.3 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue — % 4 % Hospice admissions (1 %) 15 % Average daily census (4 %) — % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 13,857 13,939 Average daily census 13,237 13,793 Revenue per day, net $ 168.24 $ 160.72 Cost of service per day $ 91.01 $ 84.72 Average discharge length of stay 90 102





For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ 750.1 $ 710.0 Non-Medicare 41.7 40.1 Net service revenue 791.8 750.1 Other operating income 6.0 13.1 Cost of service 425.2 400.6 Gross margin 372.6 362.6 Depreciation and amortization 2.7 2.2 Asset impairment — 0.8 Other operating expenses 198.4 175.4 Operating income $ 171.5 $ 184.2 Same Store Growth (1): Medicare revenue — % 4 % Hospice admissions 2 % 6 % Average daily census (4 %) 1 % Key Statistical Data - Total (2): Hospice admissions 53,507 49,694 Average daily census 13,271 13,081 Revenue per day, net $ 163.47 $ 156.69 Cost of service per day $ 87.77 $ 83.67 Average discharge length of stay 94 99

(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.

(2) Total includes acquisitions and denovos.

Segment Information - Personal Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 15.1 17.4 Net service revenue 15.1 17.4 Other operating income — 0.1 Cost of service 11.7 13.2 Gross margin 3.4 4.3 Depreciation and amortization — 0.1 Other operating expenses 2.4 2.9 Operating income $ 1.0 $ 1.3 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours 500,546 662,163 Clients served 7,867 10,057 Shifts 215,167 281,445 Revenue per hour $ 30.09 $ 26.24 Revenue per shift $ 69.99 $ 61.74 Hours per shift 2.3 2.4





For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 65.0 72.2 Net service revenue 65.0 72.2 Other operating income — 1.1 Cost of service 49.1 54.9 Gross margin 15.9 18.4 Depreciation and amortization 0.2 0.2 Other operating expenses 11.2 12.4 Operating income $ 4.5 $ 5.8 Key Statistical Data - Total: Billable hours 2,275,511 2,730,121 Clients served 12,074 15,019 Shifts 974,409 1,177,586 Revenue per hour $ 28.54 $ 26.45 Revenue per shift $ 66.66 $ 61.31 Hours per shift 2.3 2.3

Segment Information - High Acuity Care

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 2.0 — Net service revenue 2.0 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 1.6 — Gross margin 0.4 — Depreciation and amortization 0.8 — Other operating expenses 6.1 — Operating loss $ (6.5 ) $ — Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 61 — Limited risk admissions 225 — Total admissions 286 — Direct medical loss ratio 54.6 % — Number of joint ventures 8 — Market penetration 31 % — Patient satisfaction 97 % —





For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Medicare $ — $ — Non-Medicare 3.5 — Net service revenue 3.5 — Other operating income — — Cost of service 2.5 — Gross margin 1.0 — Depreciation and amortization 1.3 — Other operating expenses 10.0 — Operating loss $ (10.3 ) $ — Key Statistical Data - Total: Full risk admissions 107 — Limited risk admissions 413 — Total admissions 520 — Direct medical loss ratio 54.0 % — Number of joint ventures 8 — Market penetration 31 % — Patient satisfaction 97 % —

Segment Information - Corporate

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 37.6 $ 44.0 Depreciation and amortization 6.6 7.3 Total operating expenses $ 44.2 $ 51.3





For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

Financial Information (in millions): Other operating expenses $ 163.1 $ 173.2 Depreciation and amortization 22.4 22.5 Total operating expenses $ 185.5 $ 195.7





AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,047 $ 45,151 $ 209,072 $ 183,608 Add: Income tax expense 12,873 16,460 70,065 25,635 Interest expense, net 2,791 2,329 9,476 10,746 Depreciation and amortization 9,138 8,847 30,901 28,802 Certain items (1) 6,412 5,815 (18,028 ) 26,658 Interest component of certain items (1) (451 ) (464 ) (1,888 ) (1,914 ) Adjusted EBITDA (2) (7) $ 64,810 $ 78,138 $ 299,598 $ 273,535

Adjusted Net Service Revenue Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net service revenue $ 559,317 $ 550,705 $ 2,214,112 $ 2,071,519 Add: Certain items (1) — — (6,541 ) — Adjusted net service revenue (3) (7) $ 559,317 $ 550,705 $ 2,207,571 $ 2,071,519

Adjusted Other Operating Income Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Other operating income $ — $ 6,780 $ 13,300 $ 34,372 Add: Certain items (1) — (6,780 ) (13,300 ) (34,372 ) Adjusted other operating income (4) (7) $ — $ — $ — $ —

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ 34,047 $ 45,151 $ 209,072 $ 183,608 Add: Certain items (1) 4,764 4,303 (12,923 ) 19,727 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. (5) (7) $ 38,811 $ 49,454 $ 196,149 $ 203,335

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:

For the Three-Month Periods

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ 1.04 $ 1.36 $ 6.34 $ 5.52 Add: Certain items (1) 0.15 0.13 (0.39 ) 0.59 Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share (6) (7) $ 1.18 $ 1.49 $ 5.95 $ 6.11

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Certain Items:

For the Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021

(Income) Expense

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Net Service Revenue: Contingency accrual $ — $ (6,541 ) Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants — (13,300 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 4,323 20,780 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 1,310 7,559 COVID-19 costs 140 716 Pre-acquisition legal settlement — 1,825 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 451 1,888 Other (income) expense, net 188 (30,955 ) Total $ 6,412 $ (18,028 ) Net of tax $ 4,764 $ (12,923 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ (0.39 )





For the Three-Month Period

Ended December 31, 2020

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020

(Income) Expense

(Income) Expense

Certain Items Impacting Other Operating Income: CARES Act & State COVID-19 grants $ (6,780 ) $ (34,372 ) Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service: COVID-19 costs 6,568 33,967 Severance - reductions in staffing levels — 4,633 Certain Items Impacting Operating Expenses: Acquisition and integration costs 1,234 10,795 COVID-19 costs 177 1,562 Severance - reductions in staffing levels — 271 Asset impairment 4,152 4,152 Certain Items Impacting Total Other Income (Expense): Interest component of certain items 464 1,914 Other (income) expense, net — 3,736 Total $ 5,815 $ 26,658 Net of tax $ 4,303 $ 19,727 Diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.59

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net service revenue is defined as net service revenue excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted other operating income is defined as other operating income excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(6) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(7) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net service revenue, adjusted other operating income, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.