Noodles & Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Full Year 2021 Average Unit Volume Growth of 11.3% vs. 2019

Reiterates Unit Growth Target of 8% in 2022 and 10% Annually Thereafter

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2021, and provided an updated business outlook and accelerated growth objectives.

Key highlights for fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020 include:

Total revenue increased 20.7% to $475.2 million from $393.7 million.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 22.1% system-wide, including an increase of 21.3% for company-owned restaurants and an increase of 27.1% for franchise restaurants.

Company average unit volumes of $1.30 million represented a 22.2% increase versus 2020 and an 11.3% increase versus 2019.

Digital sales grew 20.0% and accounted for 56.6% of sales.

Net income was $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $23.3 million, or $0.53 loss per diluted share.

Operating margin was 1.2% compared to an operating margin of (5.1)%.

Adjusted net income (1) was $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share.

was $7.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $17.8 million, or $0.40 loss per diluted share. Restaurant contribution margin increased 400 basis points to 15.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 232.5% to $38.1 million from $11.5 million.

Six new company-owned restaurants opened in 2021.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020 include:

Total revenue increased 7.1% to $114.8 million from $107.2 million.

Comparable restaurant sales increased 11.2% system-wide, including an increase of 9.5% for company-owned restaurants and an increase of 20.8% for franchise restaurants.

Company average unit volumes of $1.31 million represented a 14.1% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 10.8% increase versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

Digital sales grew 1.0% and accounted for 57.3% of sales.

Net loss was $4.7 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.09 loss per diluted share.

Operating margin was (3.8)% compared to an operating margin of (3.1)%.

Adjusted net loss was $2.5 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share.

Restaurant contribution margin decreased 120 basis points to 12.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.3% to $4.9 million from $5.3 million.



_____________________

(1) Restaurant contribution margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of operating income (loss) to restaurant contribution margin, net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) are included in the accompanying financial data. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Dave Boennighausen, Chief Executive Officer of Noodles & Company. remarked, “During 2021, Noodles & Company made significant progress in positioning the brand to meet and surpass our accelerated growth objectives, evidenced by full year average unit volume growth of 11.3% relative to 2019 and continued strength in our new restaurant performance. While underlying business fundamentals remained strong, fourth quarter results were impacted by staffing challenges, as well as the surge of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the upper midwest and rocky mountain regions, which contain a majority of our operations, particularly during November and into early December. We estimate that the temporary closures and reduced operating hours associated with the Delta variant impacted our revenue by approximately $8.0 million during the fourth quarter. Importantly, as staffing improved and the Delta variant declined, system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased throughout the quarter, from 6.8% in October to 11.9% in November and 14.7% in December.”

Boennighausen continued, “Looking forward to 2022 and beyond, we are as convinced as ever in the Company’s ability to be a premier growth story in the restaurant industry. We do expect near term pressures in the first quarter due to the Omicron variant, as well as during the first half of the year due to commodity inflation, but we are confident we will successfully navigate this environment and rapidly return to the AUV and margin expansion we saw during the majority of 2021. This belief is bolstered by the strength of our strategic initiatives and our pricing power, with the majority of our dishes having entry points of approximately $7.00.”

Boennighausen concluded, “With our continued confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the brand, momentum in our franchise sales program, evidenced by the recently announced franchise agreement in California, and strong new restaurant performance, we are revising our accelerated growth objectives that were introduced in early 2021. We are increasing our AUV target to $1.5 million and reiterating our goal of 20% contribution margins by 2024. These targets are coupled with forecasted 10% annual unit growth beginning in 2023, and a target of 8% unit growth in 2022, inclusive of seven restaurants anticipated to open during the first quarter of 2022.”

Fiscal Year Ended 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased $81.5 million in 2021, or 20.7%, to $475.2 million, compared to $393.7 million in 2020. This increase was due to an increase in traffic and average unit growth related to the overlapping of the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, comparable restaurant sales increased 22.1% system-wide, including a 21.3% increase for company-owned restaurants and a 27.1% increase for franchise restaurants. Company average unit volumes (“AUVs”) increased 22.2% to $1.3 million in 2021 compared to $1.1 million in 2020.

Six new company-owned restaurants opened in 2021. The Company had 448 restaurants at the end of 2021, comprised of 372 company-owned and 76 franchise restaurants.

Restaurant contribution margin increased to 15.9% in 2021 compared to 11.9% in 2020. This increase was primarily due to leverage on higher AUV’s, partially offset by increased third-party delivery fees associated with higher delivery revenues as well as staffing and marketing investments.

In 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $23.3 million, or $0.53 loss per diluted share in 2020. This includes $3.4 million of impairment charges related to six restaurants, including the $0.5 million write down of assets held for sale. Adjusted net income was $7.8 million in 2021, compared to an adjusted net loss of $17.8 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.1 million in 2021 from $11.5 million in 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue increased $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, or 7.1%, to $114.8 million, compared to $107.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Company-owned average unit volumes were $1.31 million compared to $1.15 million in 2020.

Comparable restaurants sales increased 11.2% system-wide, including a 9.5% increase for company-owned restaurants and a 20.8% increase for franchise restaurants. The increase was driven by an increase in both our digital and in-person channels and higher menu pricing, partially offset by temporarily reduced operating hours and temporary closures related to COVID-19.

Restaurant contribution margin decreased to 12.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 13.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily due to inefficiencies as a result of temporary COVID-related closures, rising wage inflation and commodity inflation pressures, in addition to one-time expenses associated with employee retention and hiring, partially offset by menu pricing increases and ongoing labor efficiencies.

The Company had a net loss of $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $2.2 million of impairment charges related to four restaurants, including a $0.5 million write down of certain assets held for the sale of fifteen company-owned restaurants to a franchisee that was completed in January of 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized $1.7 million of impairment charges related to three restaurants.

Adjusted net loss was $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7.3% to $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $5.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Liquidity Update

As of December 28, 2021, the Company had available cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 million and outstanding borrowings of $22.3 million. As of December 28, 2021, the Company had $71.8 million available for future borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Company’s liquidity position has strengthened since the start of the pandemic which supports the Company’s strategic growth objective of new unit expansion.

Business Outlook

The Company is providing the following expectations for the fiscal year 2022:

First quarter 2022 total revenue of $110 million to $113 million, inclusive of the impact of the Omicron variant and the recent refranchising of 15 company restaurants in California;

First quarter 2022 comparable restaurant sales in the mid-single digits;

Approximately 35 new restaurants system-wide in 2022, with roughly 70% of openings being company-owned; and

Capital expenditures of $30 million to $34 million in 2022.

Based on the Company’s strategic framework and underlying momentum, the Company has updated its accelerated growth objectives, reiterating unit growth and restaurant contribution targets while increasing average unit volume expectations. These accelerated growth objectives include the following:

System-wide unit growth of at least 10% annually beginning in 2023 on a targeted path to at least 1,500 units;

Average unit volumes of $1.50 million by 2024, compared to prior guidance of $1.45 million by 2024; and

Restaurant contribution margin of 20% by 2024.



The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to provide guidance for various reconciling items that are outside of the Company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures would also require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of outcomes that determine future impairments and the tax benefit thereof. None of these measures, nor their probable significance, can be reliably quantified. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical financial measures, as discussed below in the section entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” In addition, the guidance with respect to non-GAAP financial measures is a forward-looking statement, which by its nature involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s forward-looking statement, as discussed below in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements.”

Key Definitions

Average Unit Volumes — represents the average annualized sales of all restaurants for a given time period. AUV is calculated by dividing restaurant revenue by the number of operating days within each time period and multiplying by the number of operating days we have in a typical year. Based on this calculation, temporarily closed restaurants are excluded from the definition of AUV, however restaurants with temporarily reduced operating hours are included. This measurement allows management to assess changes in consumer traffic and per person spending patterns at our restaurants. In addition to the factors that impact comparable restaurant sales, AUV can be further impacted by effective real estate site selection and maturity and trends within new markets.

Comparable Restaurant Sales — represents year-over-year sales comparisons for the comparable restaurant base open for at least 18 full periods. This measure highlights performance of existing restaurants, as the impact of new restaurant openings is excluded. Changes in comparable restaurant sales are generated by changes in traffic, which we calculate as the number of entrées sold, or changes in per-person spend, calculated as sales divided by traffic. For fiscal years 2021 and 2020, restaurants that were temporarily closed or operating at reduced hours or dining capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic remained in comparable restaurant sales.

Restaurant Contribution and Restaurant Contribution Margin — restaurant contribution represents restaurant revenue less restaurant operating costs, which are costs of sales, labor, occupancy and other restaurant operating items. Restaurant contribution margin represents restaurant contribution as a percentage of restaurant revenue. Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are presented because they are widely-used metrics within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant-level productivity, efficiency and performance. Management also uses restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin as metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our restaurants, restaurant performance across periods, and restaurant financial performance compared with competitors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA — EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals, fees, costs related to transactions and other acquisition/disposition costs, severance costs and stock-based compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) management believes they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and restaurant impairments, asset disposals and closure costs, and (ii) management uses them internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare performance to that of competitors. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) — represents net income (loss) plus various adjustments and the tax effects of such adjustments. Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because management believes it helps convey supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s performance, excluding the impact of special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters and expected results in future quarters. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin (collectively, the “non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because management believes it helps convey supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance excluding the impact of restaurant impairment and closure costs, dead deal or registration statement costs, severance costs and stock-based compensation expense and the tax effect of such adjustments. However, the Company recognizes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical financial measures. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP metrics only supplementally. There are numerous of these limitations, including that: adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the Company’s capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, associated with our indebtedness; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash charges, although the assets being depreciated and amortized will likely have to be replaced in the future, and do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cost of stock-based compensation; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; adjusted net income (loss) does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for lease termination payments and certain other expenses associated with reduced new restaurant development; and restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are not reflective of the underlying performance of our business because corporate-level expenses are excluded from these measures. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider non-GAAP financial metrics in isolation or as substitutes for net income (loss) or cash flow from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results” tables in this press release. These accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

Noodles & Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 Revenue: Restaurant revenue $ 112,783 $ 105,330 $ 467,336 $ 388,480 Franchise royalties and fees, and other 2,017 1,838 7,816 5,175 Total revenue 114,800 107,168 475,152 393,655 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Cost of sales 29,166 26,573 117,894 97,697 Labor 37,494 33,792 145,622 126,424 Occupancy 11,362 11,314 45,956 46,787 Other restaurant operating costs 20,787 19,347 83,603 71,208 General and administrative 11,441 11,461 47,535 42,876 Depreciation and amortization 5,599 5,436 22,333 21,709 Pre-opening 319 60 665 443 Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 2,980 2,557 5,727 6,540 Total costs and expenses 119,148 110,540 469,335 413,684 (Loss) income from operations (4,348 ) (3,372 ) 5,817 (20,029 ) Interest expense, net 368 436 2,082 3,146 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,716 ) (3,808 ) 3,735 (23,175 ) Provision for income taxes 22 11 70 84 Net (loss) income $ (4,738 ) $ (3,819 ) $ 3,665 $ (23,259 ) (Loss) earnings per share, combined Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.53 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 45,688,836 44,373,832 45,483,029 44,272,474 Diluted 45,688,836 44,373,832 46,125,386 44,272,474





Noodles & Company

Consolidated Statements of Operations as a Percentage of Revenue

(unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 Revenue: Restaurant revenue 98.2 % 98.3 % 98.4 % 98.7 % Franchise royalties and fees, and other 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.3 % Total revenue 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below): (1) Cost of sales 25.9 % 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.1 % Labor 33.2 % 32.1 % 31.2 % 32.5 % Occupancy 10.1 % 10.7 % 9.8 % 12.0 % Other restaurant operating costs 18.4 % 18.4 % 17.9 % 18.3 % General and administrative 10.0 % 10.7 % 10.0 % 10.9 % Depreciation and amortization 4.9 % 5.1 % 4.7 % 5.5 % Pre-opening 0.3 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 2.6 % 2.4 % 1.2 % 1.7 % Total costs and expenses 103.8 % 103.1 % 98.8 % 105.1 % (Loss) income from operations (3.8 )% (3.1 )% 1.2 % (5.1 )% Interest expense, net 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.8 % (Loss) income before income taxes (4.1 )% (3.6 )% 0.8 % (5.9 )% Provision for income taxes — % — % — % — % Net (loss) income (4.1 )% (3.6 )% 0.8 % (5.9 )%

________________________

(1) As a percentage of restaurant revenue.









Noodles & Company

Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data and Selected Operating Data

(in thousands, except restaurant activity, unaudited)

As of December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 Balance Sheet Data Total current assets $ 22,562 $ 23,714 Total assets 341,459 353,631 Total current liabilities 76,582 58,129 Total long-term debt 18,931 40,949 Total liabilities 303,826 323,932 Total stockholders’ equity 37,633 29,699





Fiscal Quarter Ended December 28, 2021 September 28, 2021 June 29, 2021 March 30, 2021 December 29, 2020 Selected Operating Data Restaurant Activity: Company-owned restaurants at end of period 372 374 374 372 378 Franchise restaurants at end of period 76 76 77 76 76 Revenue Data: Company-owned average unit volumes $ 1,310 $ 1,377 $ 1,350 $ 1,170 $1,148 Franchise average unit volumes $ 1,320 $ 1,347 $ 1,240 $ 1,142 $1,073 Company-owned comparable restaurant sales 9.5 % 15.3 % 55.7 % 10.5 % (4.2 )% Franchise comparable restaurant sales 20.8 % 21.0 % 63.8 % 11.7 % (7.9 )% System-wide comparable restaurant sales 11.2 % 16.3 % 56.8 % 10.7 % (4.7 )%





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results





Noodles & Company

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 Net (loss) income $ (4,738 ) $ (3,819 ) $ 3,665 $ (23,259 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,599 5,436 22,333 21,709 Interest expense, net 368 436 2,082 3,146 Provision for income taxes 22 11 70 84 EBITDA $ 1,251 $ 2,064 $ 28,150 $ 1,680 Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 2,980 2,557 5,727 6,540 Fees and costs related to the registration statements and related transactions — — — 162 Severance costs — 82 — 536 Stock-based compensation expense 681 593 4,271 2,554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,912 $ 5,296 $ 38,148 $ 11,472

______________________________

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. These measures are presented because we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for evaluating our ongoing results of operations.

EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA to reflect the eliminations shown in the table above.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are presented because: (i) we believe they are useful measures for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization expenses and restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals and (ii) we use adjusted EBITDA internally as a benchmark for certain of our cash incentive plans and to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based on our GAAP results, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Companies within our industry exhibit significant variations with respect to capital structures and cost of capital (which affect interest expense and income tax rates) and differences in book depreciation of property, plant and equipment (which affect relative depreciation expense), including significant differences in the depreciable lives of similar assets among various companies. Our management believes that adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company comparisons within our industry by eliminating some of these foregoing variations. Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items.





Noodles & Company

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 Net (loss) income $ (4,738 ) $ (3,819 ) $ 3,665 $ (23,259 ) Restaurant impairments, divestitures and closure costs (1) 2,274 1,599 4,209 4,715 Severance costs (2) — 82 — 536 Fees and costs related to transactions and other acquisition/disposition costs (3) — — — 162 Tax effect of adjustments (4) (43 ) (203 ) (79 ) 20 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (2,507 ) $ (2,341 ) $ 7,795 $ (17,826 ) (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.53 ) Adjusted (loss) earnings per share (5) Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.40 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding (5) Basic 45,688,836 44,373,832 45,483,029 44,272,474 Diluted 45,688,836 44,373,832 46,125,386 44,272,474

_____________________________

Adjusted net (loss) income is a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define adjusted net (loss) income as net income (loss) plus the impact of adjustments and the tax effects of such adjustments. Adjusted net (loss) income is presented because management believes it helps convey supplemental information to investors regarding our performance, excluding the impact of special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters to expected results in future quarters. Adjusted net (loss) income as presented may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies, and our presentation of adjusted net income should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by excluded or unusual items. Our management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter based on comparable financial results.

(1) Reflects the adjustment to eliminate the impact of impairing restaurants, divestiture costs and ongoing closure costs recognized in 2021 and 2020. Both periods include ongoing closure costs from restaurants closed in previous years. These expenses are included in the “Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals” line in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Reflects the adjustment to eliminate severance costs. (3) Reflects the adjustments to eliminate the expenses related to certain corporate transactions in 2020. (4) Reflects the tax impact of the other adjustments discussed in (1) through (3) above using the estimated annual effective tax rate. Note that the amounts in 2020 have been adjusted to reflect the respective effective tax rate. (5) Adjusted per share amounts are calculated by dividing adjusted net (loss) income by the basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.





Noodles & Company

Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Restaurant Contribution

(in thousands, unaudited)

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 December 28,

2021 December 29,

2020 (Loss) income from operations $ (4,348 ) $ (3,372 ) $ 5,817 $ (20,029 ) Less: Franchising royalties and fees 2,017 1,838 7,816 5,175 Plus: General and administrative 11,441 11,461 47,535 42,876 Depreciation and amortization 5,599 5,436 22,333 21,709 Pre-opening 319 60 665 443 Restaurant impairments, closure costs and asset disposals 2,980 2,557 5,727 6,540 Restaurant contribution $ 13,974 $ 14,304 $ 74,261 $ 46,364 Restaurant contribution margin 12.4 % 13.6 % 15.9 % 11.9 %

_____________________________

Restaurant contribution represents restaurant revenue less restaurant operating costs, which are the cost of sales, labor, occupancy and other operating items. Restaurant contribution margin represents restaurant contribution as a percentage of restaurant revenue. Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are non-GAAP measures that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP, and the calculations thereof may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. These measures are supplemental measures of the operating performance of our restaurants and are not reflective of the underlying performance of our business because corporate-level expenses are excluded from these measures.

Restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Management does not consider these measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that restaurant contribution and restaurant contribution margin are important tools for investors and other interested parties because they are widely-used metrics within the restaurant industry to evaluate restaurant-level productivity, efficiency and performance. Management also uses these measures as metrics to evaluate the profitability of incremental sales at our restaurants, restaurant performance across periods, and restaurant financial performance compared with competitors.

