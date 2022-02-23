Brinks Home to Present at J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monitronics International, Inc. and its subsidiaries (doing business as Brinks Home), (“Brinks Home” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO, William Niles, and CFO, Fred Graffam, will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2022 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2022, at 10:45 am ET at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.



A live webcast of the event will be made available on the Brinks Home investor relations website at https://ir.brinkshome.com/.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum-grade protection to over 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or sell with Brinks Home Direct, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

Contact:

Erica Bartsch

Sloane & Company

212-446-1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com