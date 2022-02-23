OraSure Technologies Reports 4Q21 Revenue of $63.6 Million; InteliSwab® Production Scales Up

Total 2021 revenue of $233.7 million, up 36% year-over year



InteliSwab® receives emergency use authorization expansion and demonstrates accurate detection of Omicron variant

InteliSwab® revenue of $14.7 million in Q4, up 92% sequentially

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and fiscal year 2021.

“We are pleased to have delivered record revenue from both our Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions business units in our 2021 fiscal year,” said OraSure President and CEO Stephen Tang, Ph.D. “InteliSwab® is an outstanding product in terms of its combination of simplicity and accuracy, and we are excited about its growth potential. OraSure has confirmed through an outside independent laboratory that InteliSwab® detects the live Omicron variant at the same level as other variants of concern. Furthermore, we received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for our pediatric claim and for the InteliSwab® Connect reporting app which further enhance the value proposition of the product.”

Dr. Tang continued, “We continue to scale up InteliSwab® production which includes plans for commissioning additional production sites. We continue to address the many typical challenges associated with scale up which will take time to fully implement. Even so, we expect InteliSwab® to scale modestly in the first quarter and then more meaningfully throughout the year. In addition, we continue to execute our multi-omic strategy which drove 35% year-over-year growth in Molecular Solutions, and have aggressive plans to continue expanding our product offerings in the coming years. As we look ahead, I remain confident in our team’s ability to deliver strong growth and improving operating performance.”

Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $63.6 million, a 1% increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding COVID-19 product revenues, revenues for the quarter increased 3% year-over-year.

Total revenues from the Company’s Diagnostic business unit were $32.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 and grew 58% relative to the same period last year. Revenue growth was driven entirely by the increase in InteliSwab ® revenue on a year-over-year basis.

revenue on a year-over-year basis. Total product and service revenues for the Company’s Molecular Solutions business unit were $30.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, a decline of 27% from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline was driven entirely by lower sales of the Company’s COVID-19 molecular collection kits. Excluding these COVID-19 revenues, the molecular solutions business grew 19% year-over-year despite changes in ordering patterns from the Company’s direct-to-consumer customers.

Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter was 42.7% compared to 60.7% in the prior year. Gross margins were negatively impacted by inefficiencies in the InteliSwab ® manufacturing process as the Company worked through initial process automation start up and scale up. Additionally, gross margins were negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation subsidy for international OraQuick ® HIV self-tests and a less favorable product mix. Gross margins were positively impacted from the impact of the employee retention credit under the CARES Act in the quarter.

manufacturing process as the Company worked through initial process automation start up and scale up. Additionally, gross margins were negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation subsidy for international OraQuick HIV self-tests and a less favorable product mix. Gross margins were positively impacted from the impact of the employee retention credit under the CARES Act in the quarter. Operating loss in the fourth quarter was ($9.4) million compared to operating income of $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of last year. OraSure’s operating loss in the quarter was driven by a ramp in investments to support the InteliSwab ® launch, along with lower gross margins as described above. On a sequential basis, operating profit improved by $3.6 million.

launch, along with lower gross margins as described above. On a sequential basis, operating profit improved by $3.6 million. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was ($10.4) million, or ($0.14) per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to a net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per share on a fully-diluted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash flow used in operations in the quarter was ($12.8) million. Cash and investments totaled $170.0 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company also had $10.9 million in funds committed to the capacity expansion build out associated with the Department of Defense contract which should be reimbursed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

InteliSwab® COVID-19 Testing

InteliSwab ® revenue in the quarter grew to $14.7 million representing 92% sequential growth relative to the third quarter.

revenue in the quarter grew to $14.7 million representing 92% sequential growth relative to the third quarter. OraSure has been scaling its weekly manufacturing production for InteliSwab ® . At the end of the fourth-quarter, OraSure restructured its business units to vertically integrate operations within them, and appointed a President with a track record of successful leadership of large-scale manufacturing operations.

. At the end of the fourth-quarter, OraSure restructured its business units to vertically integrate operations within them, and appointed a President with a track record of successful leadership of large-scale manufacturing operations. To accelerate production scale up, OraSure has hired an operations consulting firm used by NIH RADx with deep expertise in manufacturing scale up in med tech and diagnostics.

OraSure announced that its InteliSwab ® COVID-19 rapid tests have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in children ages 2 to 14. InteliSwab ® was previously authorized for self-testing use in adults and in children 15 to 17 when administered by an adult.

COVID-19 rapid tests have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in children ages 2 to 14. InteliSwab was previously authorized for self-testing use in adults and in children 15 to 17 when administered by an adult. The Company launched a new reporting app, InteliSwab ® Connect, which will allow people to easily save their test results and report them to public health authorities, helping communities with COVID-19 prevalence surveillance efforts. It can also help employers track prevalence in the workplace. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and via Google Play.

Connect, which will allow people to easily save their test results and report them to public health authorities, helping communities with COVID-19 prevalence surveillance efforts. It can also help employers track prevalence in the workplace. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and via Google Play. OraSure announced that the InteliSwab® COVID-19 rapid tests detect the Omicron variant as effectively as they detect the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and other previous variants of concern, including Delta, Alpha, Beta and Gamma.

Infectious Disease and Risk Assessment Testing

Global OraQuick ® HIV sales in the fourth quarter were $12.4 million versus $15.2 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was predominantly attributable to the international market which was impacted by two factors. First, international HIV revenue was negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation test subsidy which occurred in June 2021. Second, the global coronavirus pandemic created logistic delays in shipping our HIV self-tests into numerous countries.

HIV sales in the fourth quarter were $12.4 million versus $15.2 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue was predominantly attributable to the international market which was impacted by two factors. First, international HIV revenue was negatively impacted by the expiration of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation test subsidy which occurred in June 2021. Second, the global coronavirus pandemic created logistic delays in shipping our HIV self-tests into numerous countries. The Company launched the OraQuick ® HIV Self-Test, an oral swab in-home test for HIV-1 and HIV-2, into Europe. The test will be available in six European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

HIV Self-Test, an oral swab in-home test for HIV-1 and HIV-2, into Europe. The test will be available in six European countries: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Global OraQuick ® HCV sales increased 7% to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

HCV sales increased 7% to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter compared to $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Risk assessment testing revenue was flat year-over-year at $2.4 million primarily due to increased workplace drugs-of-abuse testing offset by continued challenges in insurance testing given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molecular Solutions

Genomics collection kit revenue of $14.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 grew 3% year-over-year despite changes in ordering patterns with many direct-to-consumer companies purchasing larger kit quantities in the third quarter prior to the fourth quarter promotional season. For the full year, genomic kit revenue grew 72% to $63.4 million demonstrating strong growth from existing customers, new customer expansion, and a recovery in clinical and academic markets following global pandemic.

Sales of OraSure’s sample collection devices for molecular/PCR COVID-19 testing decreased year-over-year to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $22.9 million in the prior year period. The decline in revenue is attributable to lower testing volumes with core customers as the market transitions to point-of-care solutions such as rapid antigen tests.

Total microbiome revenue, including kits and services, was $5.9 million in the quarter and grew 65% relative to the fourth quarter of last year. OraSure’s Diversigen business now supports over 50 commercial customers including over 30 biopharmaceutical customers with 20 ongoing clinical trials. The Company announced the planned launch of a new gut metatranscriptome collection kit in first half 2022, to complement the gut metatranscriptome service offering from our Diversigen business launched in the fourth quarter of 2021. Orasure received the first and only U.S. FDA clearance of a new collection kit for gut microbiome which the company plans to launch commercially in the first half of fiscal year 2022.



Strategic Alternatives Review and Fiscal Year 2022 and First Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

On January 5, 2022, the Company announced it is exploring strategic alternatives. The review is ongoing, and no decision has been made. Accordingly, the Company is not providing fiscal year 2022 or first-quarter 2022 financial guidance at this time.

Financial Data (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Results of Operations Net revenues $ 63,568 $ 62,855 $ 233,674 $ 171,721 Cost of products and services sold 36,435 24,671 116,074 69,853 Gross profit 27,133 38,184 117,600 101,868 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,900 10,457 34,170 31,032 Sales and marketing 10,915 9,120 44,751 34,459 General and administrative 16,648 12,211 50,328 42,653 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 41 (1,489 ) (1,485 ) (1,099 ) Total operating expenses 36,504 30,299 127,764 107,045 Operating income (loss) (9,371 ) 7,885 (10,164 ) (5,177 ) Other income 443 (307 ) 872 1,653 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,928 ) 7,578 (9,292 ) (3,524 ) Income tax expense 1,465 5,718 13,706 11,398 Net income (loss) $ (10,393 ) $ 1,860 $ (22,998 ) $ (14,922 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 72,040 71,723 71,981 67,505 Diluted 72,040 72,817 71,981 67,505





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021

2020

% Change 2021 2020

% Change DIAGNOSTICS Infectious Disease Testing Revenues Domestic HIV $ 3,773 $ 3,861 (2 ) % $ 16,641 $ 15,184 10 % International HIV 8,626 11,343 (24 ) 25,503 29,040 (12 ) Net HIV revenues 12,399 15,204 (18 ) 42,144 44,224 (5 ) Domestic HCV 1,301 1,356 (4 ) 6,881 4,793 44 International HCV 1,100 884 24 4,902 3,655 34 Net HCV revenues 2,401 2,240 7 11,783 8,448 39 Net OraQuick® revenues 14,800 17,444 (15 ) 53,927 52,672 2 COVID-19 14,770 118 NM 22,707 180 NM Other infectious disease revenues 183 158 16 718 1,555 (54 ) Total Infectious Disease 29,753 17,720 68 77,352 54,407 42 Risk Assessment 2,406 2,408 — 9,678 9,194 5 Other non-product revenues 509 580 (12 ) 3,010 1,639 84 TOTAL DIAGNOSTIC NET REVENUE 32,668 20,708 58 90,040 65,240 38 MOLECULAR SOLUTIONS Genomics $ 14,017 $ 13,655 3 $ 63,350 $ 36,878 72 Microbiome 2,050 1,605 28 7,944 5,474 45 COVID-19 7,964 22,892 (65 ) 54,167 50,747 7 Laboratory services 3,824 1,949 96 11,840 8,746 35 Other product and services revenues 1,334 180 641 2,566 935 174 Net product and service revenues 29,189 40,281 (28 ) 139,867 102,780 36 Other non-product and service revenues 1,711 1,866 (8 ) 3,767 3,701 2 TOTAL MOLECULAR SOLUTIONS NET REVENUE 30,900 42,147 (27 ) 143,634 106,481 35 TOTAL NET REVENUES $ 63,568 $ 62,855 1 % $ 233,674 $ 171,721 36 %





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,762 $ 160,802 Short-term investments 36,279 48,599 Accounts receivable, net 64,952 38,835 Inventories 53,138 31,863 Other current assets 17,300 8,794 Property, plant and equipment, net 88,164 51,860 Intangible assets, net 14,343 17,904 Goodwill 40,279 40,351 Long-term investments 17,009 47,718 Other non-current assets 12,764 7,746 Total assets $ 460,990 $ 454,472 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 28,024 $ 17,407 Deferred revenue 2,936 4,811 Contingent consideration obligation 206 402 Other current liabilities 36,898 23,869 Non-current contingent consideration obligation 354 2,049 Other non-current liabilities 12,039 7,363 Stockholders’ equity 380,533 398,571 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 460,990 $ 454,472





Additional Financial Data (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Capital expenditures $ 48,117 $ 26,674 Depreciation and amortization $ 11,658 $ 9,387 Stock-based compensation $ 7,807 $ 7,139 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (35,382 ) $ 5,807

