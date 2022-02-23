FTI Consulting Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on February 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has changed the time of its previously scheduled earnings conference call due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling conflict. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call was previously scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2022.



The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the Company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 90 days.

As previously announced, the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the New York market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

