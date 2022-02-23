Cytek Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

2021 Revenue Increased 38% Compared to Prior Year



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek® Biosciences, Inc. (“Cytek Biosciences” or “Cytek”) (Nasdaq: CTKB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter and $128.0 million for the full year of 2021, representing 27% and 38% increases over the corresponding periods of 2020, respectively

Expanded the installed base to 1,110 instruments, with 140 instrument placements during the fourth quarter and 453 placements during the full year 2021

Closed the acquisition of Tonbo Biosciences’ reagents business

385 peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals to-date, predominantly covering subjects in infectious disease, immunology, immunotherapy, immuno-oncology, and oncology

Opened new facility in Fremont, California, tripling previous manufacturing capacity to meet growing global demand for cell analysis solutions



"Our team ended the year on a strong note, executing well across our business and continuing to expand our installed instrument base significantly. We are also pleased with the increased demand we are seeing for our new high-dimensional spectral sorters, which extend our cell analysis offerings,” said Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. “Through the launch of our additional cFluor reagent and reagent kits, along with the closing of the Tonbo acquisition, we have meaningfully enhanced our reagent portfolio offering, all while tripling our manufacturing capacity. We plan to continue building on our progress and providing our flow cytometry solutions to more users around the world.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $38.9 million, a 27% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $23.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 22% compared to a gross profit of $19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin was 61% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 64% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating expenses were $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a 92% increase from $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to expenses to support continued growth of the business, including costs related to operating as a public company.

Income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million compared to $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million compared to net income of $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.5 million compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring expenses.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $128.0 million, a 38% increase over the year ended December 31, 2020.

Gross profit was $79.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 53% compared to a gross profit of $51.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Gross profit margin was 62% in the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 56% in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenses were $70.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an 84% increase from $38.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to expenses to support continued growth of the business, including costs related to operating as a public company.

Income from operations in the year ended December 31, 2021 was $9.2 million compared to $13.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2020. Net income in the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4.4 million compared to $19.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the year ended December 31, 2021 was $17.5 million compared to $15.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2020, after adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $365 million as of December 31, 2021.

2022 Outlook

Cytek Biosciences expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $160 million to $168 million.

Webcast Information

Cytek will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.cytekbio.com.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 Revenue, net: Product $ 119,519 $ 85,283 Service 8,431 7,556 Total revenue, net 127,950 92,839 Cost of sales: Product 37,377 32,277 Service 11,429 8,852 Total cost of sales 48,806 41,129 Gross profit 79,144 51,710 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,442 13,693 Sales and marketing 24,710 14,988 General and administrative 20,825 9,370 Total operating expenses 69,977 38,051 Income from operations 9,167 13,659 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,741 ) (333 ) Interest income 49 110 Other income (expense), net (1,527 ) 994 Total other income (expense), net (3,219 ) 771 Income before income taxes 5,948 14,430 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,505 (4,981 ) Net income $ 4,443 $ 19,411 Less: net income allocated to noncontrolling interests (26 ) - Less: net income allocated to participating securities (4,417 ) (16,195 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ - $ 3,216 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share, basic $ - $ 0.11 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share diluted $ - $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income per share, basic 76,741,858 29,126,792 Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income per share, diluted 81,546,697 32,599,847 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 4,443 $ 19,411 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 832 212 Net comprehensive income $ 5,275 $ 19,623





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,618 $ 165,231 Trade accounts receivable, net 29,760 16,990 Restricted cash — 888 Inventories 32,171 23,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,503 2,495 Total current assets 432,052 208,622 Deferred income tax assets, noncurrent 9,249 7,378 Property and equipment, net 5,851 2,140 Goodwill 10,144 476 Intangible assets, net 4,739 274 Other noncurrent assets 1,665 1,089 Total assets $ 463,700 $ 219,979 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 3,034 $ 2,944 Legal settlement liability, current 1,463 6,253 Accrued expenses 15,251 9,048 Other current liabilities 5,331 4,626 Deferred revenue, current 7,081 3,665 Total current liabilities 32,160 26,536 Legal settlement liability, noncurrent 13,745 10,959 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 9,790 3,456 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,204 737 Total liabilities $ 56,899 $ 41,688 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 and 87,268,694 shares authorized, zero and 87,268, 694 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of zero and $199,230 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. — 194,319 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 153,329,500 authorized shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 133,749,663 and 31,241,916 issued and outstanding shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 126 23 Additional paid-in capital 423,625 6,491 Accumulated deficit (18,190 ) (22,607 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 897 65 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 343 — Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 406,801 $ (16,028 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’

equity (deficit) $ 463,700 $ 219,979





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 79,144 $ 51,710 Stock-based compensation 1,508 232 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 237 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 80,889 $ 51,942 Non-GAAP gross profit % 63 % 56 % GAAP operating expenses $ 69,977 $ 38,051 Loss on lease exit cost (347 ) - Acquisition related expenses (229 ) - Stock-based compensation (5,078 ) (379 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (90 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 64,233 $ 37,672 GAAP income from operations $ 9,167 $ 13,659 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 6,586 611 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 16,656 $ 14,270 GAAP net income $ 4,443 $ 19,411 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 6,586 611 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (215 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,717 $ 20,022 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ - $ 3,216 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 6,586 611 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (215 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 7,274 $ 3,827 GAAP net income per share to common stockholders, diluted $ - $ 0.10 Loss on lease exit cost 0.004 - Acquisition related expenses 0.003 - Stock-based compensation per share 0.081 0.02 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.004 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (0.003 ) - Non-GAAP net income per share to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 81,546,697 32,599,847 GAAP Net Income $ 4,443 $ 19,411 Depreciation and Amortization 1,242 603 Provision for (Benefits from) Income Taxes 1,505 (4,981 ) Interest Income (49 ) (110 ) Interest Expense 1,741 333 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 1,481 (463 ) Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Stock Based Compensation Expense 6,586 611 Acquisition related expenses 229 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,525 $ 15,404





Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Three-month Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 23,636 $ 19,449 Stock-based compensation 717 125 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 237 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,590 $ 19,574 Non-GAAP gross profit % 63 % 64 % GAAP operating expenses $ 22,309 $ 11,573 Loss on lease exit cost (347 ) - Acquisition related expenses (229 ) - Stock-based compensation (2,291 ) (146 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (90 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 19,352 $ 11,427 GAAP income from operations $ 1,327 $ 7,876 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 3,008 271 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 5,238 $ 8,147 GAAP net income $ 251 $ 5,599 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 3,008 271 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (215 ) - Non-GAAP net income $ 3,947 $ 5,870 GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 225 $ 595 Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Acquisition related expenses 229 - Stock-based compensation 3,008 271 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 327 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (215 ) - Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,921 $ 866 GAAP Net Income $ 251 $ 5,599 Depreciation and Amortization 685 158 Provision for (Benefits from) Income Taxes 203 2,403 Interest Income (18 ) (5 ) Interest Expense 492 330 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain), net 295 (350 ) Loss on lease exit cost 347 - Stock Based Compensation Expense 3,008 271 Acquisition related expenses 229 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,492 $ 8,406







