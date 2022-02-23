MYR Group Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

HENDERSON, Colo., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 financial results.



Highlights for 2021

Fourth quarter revenues of $646.0 million

Fourth quarter net income of $20.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share

Fourth quarter EBITDA of $41.4 million

Record high full-year revenues of $2.50 billion

Record high full-year net income of $85.0 million, or $4.95 per share

Record high full-year EBITDA of $164.2 million

Record high backlog of $1.79 billion



Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We finished 2021 with strong financial results in the fourth quarter, and full year revenues were $2.50 billion, setting a record high for the seventh consecutive year. Fourth quarter 2021 net income of $20.7 million, a 14.0 percent increase over the fourth quarter of 2020, and revenues, consolidated gross profit and EBITDA increased compared to the same period of 2020. Our backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $1.79 billion, reflecting the strength of our position in the market as a leading partner in the industry.” Mr. Swartz continued, “We are proud of our performance this past year and are excited to build upon our success in 2022. Industry outlooks indicate positive trends in Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) spending, resiliency in our primary Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) markets and growing opportunities in renewable energy. Our team is focused on delivering operational excellence, deepening customer relationships, and investing in our people and communities to elevate our performance in the coming year.”

Fourth Quarter Results

MYR reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $646.0 million, an increase of $38.0 million, or 6.3 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Specifically, our T&D segment reported record quarterly revenues of $353.3 million, an increase of $34.7 million, or 10.9 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects and large-sized projects. Our C&I segment reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $292.7 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 1.2 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue on various-sized projects in certain geographic areas.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $83.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $76.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased to 12.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 12.6 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, favorable job close-outs and favorable change orders on certain projects. These improvements were partially offset by labor and equipment inefficiencies on certain projects and an unfavorable change order adjustment on a project. Additionally, gross margin during the fourth quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted in certain geographic areas by an increase in project restrictions and disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 1.0 percent and a decrease of 1.3 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $50.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Income tax expense was $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 29.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which represented 28.0 percent of pretax income. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a higher than expected state tax rate.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $20.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $18.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $41.4 million, compared to $37.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year Results

MYR reported record revenues of $2.50 billion for the full year of 2021, an increase of $250.9 million, or 11.2 percent, compared to $2.25 billion for the full year of 2020. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.30 billion, an increase of $147.2 million, or 12.8 percent, from the full year of 2020, primarily related to an increase in revenue on distribution projects and large-sized projects. The C&I segment reported full year of 2021 revenues of $1.20 billion, an increase of $103.7 million, or 9.5 percent, from the full year of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue on various-sized projects in certain geographic areas. Additionally, revenues during the year ended December 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by a slight slowdown of work in certain geographic areas related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit was $325.0 million for the full year of 2021, compared to $275.9 million for the full year of 2020. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin increased to 13.0 percent for the full year of 2021 from 12.3 percent for the full year of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, favorable job close-outs and favorable change order adjustments on certain projects. These improvements were partially offset by labor and equipment inefficiencies on certain projects and unfavorable change order adjustments on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.4 percent and a decrease of 0.8 percent for the full years of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

SG&A increased to $207.2 million for the full year of 2021, from $188.5 million for the full year of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher employee incentive compensation costs, contingent compensation expense related to prior acquisitions and an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $31.3 million for the full year of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 26.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $22.6 million for the full year of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.8 percent. The decrease in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”) during the year ended December 31, 2020.

For the full year of 2021, net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. was $85.0 million, or $4.95 per diluted share attributable to MYR Group Inc., compared to $58.8 million, or $3.48 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Full-year 2021 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a record $164.2 million, compared to $132.4 million for the full year of 2020.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2021, MYR's backlog was $1.79 billion, compared to $1.63 billion as of September 30, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, T&D backlog was $676.1 million and C&I backlog was $1.11 billion. Total backlog at December 31, 2021 increased $139.6 million, or 8.5 percent, from the $1.65 billion reported at December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, MYR had $362.7 million of borrowing availability under our $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 8097179, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 8097179. MYR will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR's website at www.myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time.

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “encouraged,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “remain confident,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,092 $ 22,668 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,441 and $1,696, respectively 375,353 385,938 Contract assets, net of allowances of $385 and $359, respectively 225,075 185,803 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 11,078 11,859 Refundable income taxes 9,228 1,534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,564 28,882 Total current assets 748,390 636,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $322,128 and $294,366, respectively 196,092 185,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,971 22,291 Goodwill 66,065 66,065 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,779 and $14,467, respectively 49,054 51,365 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 32,443 27,043 Investment in joint venture 3,978 3,040 Other assets 4,099 4,257 Total assets $ 1,121,092 $ 995,859 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,039 $ 4,381 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,765 6,612 Current portion of finance lease obligations — 318 Accounts payable 200,744 162,580 Contract liabilities 167,931 158,396 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 24,242 24,395 Accrued income taxes 2,021 — Other current liabilities 94,857 86,718 Total current liabilities 498,599 443,400 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,620 18,339 Long-term debt 3,464 25,039 Accrued self-insurance 50,816 45,428 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 13,230 15,730 Other liabilities 11,261 18,631 Total liabilities 601,990 566,567 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock – $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,870,636 and 16,734,239 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 168 167 Additional paid-in capital 163,754 158,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 173 23 Retained earnings 355,007 270,480 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 519,102 429,288 Noncontrolling interest — 4 Total stockholders’ equity 519,102 429,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,121,092 $ 995,859

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Contract revenues $ 646,048 $ 607,970 $ 2,498,289 $ 2,247,392 Contract costs 562,965 531,526 2,173,308 1,971,539 Gross profit 83,083 76,444 324,981 275,853 Selling, general and administrative expenses 52,599 50,847 207,208 188,535 Amortization of intangible assets 577 577 2,311 3,586 Gain on sale of property and equipment (625 ) (846 ) (3,098 ) (2,813 ) Income from operations 30,532 25,866 118,560 86,545 Other income (expense): Interest income 19 3 70 9 Interest expense (341 ) (622 ) (1,799 ) (4,563 ) Other expense, net (715 ) (50 ) (525 ) (606 ) Income before provision for income taxes 29,495 25,197 116,306 81,385 Income tax expense 8,807 7,047 31,300 22,626 Net income 20,688 18,150 85,006 58,759 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 ) — (4 ) — Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 20,692 $ 18,150 $ 85,010 $ 58,759 Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: – Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.09 $ 5.05 $ 3.52 – Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.07 $ 4.95 $ 3.48 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,870 16,724 16,838 16,684 – Diluted 17,209 17,018 17,161 16,890

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 85,006 $ 58,759 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 43,894 42,867 Amortization of intangible assets 2,311 3,586 Stock-based compensation expense 7,496 5,688 Deferred income taxes 6,281 (2,641 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (3,098 ) (2,813 ) Other non-cash items 1,892 1,951 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 10,659 2,903 Contract assets, net (39,266 ) 31,360 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (4,619 ) (1,511 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,320 ) (15,458 ) Accounts payable 34,348 (43,079 ) Contract liabilities 9,573 52,918 Accrued self-insurance 5,233 3,010 Other liabilities 2,838 37,627 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 137,228 175,167 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 3,062 3,429 Purchases of property and equipment (52,361 ) (44,355 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (49,299 ) (40,926 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving lines of credit — (103,820 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (24,917 ) (32,584 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (336 ) (1,238 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 498 749 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (3,352 ) (652 ) Other financing activities 12 13,249 Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (28,095 ) (124,296 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (410 ) 326 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 59,424 10,271 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 22,668 12,397 End of period $ 82,092 $ 22,668

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and

As of December 31, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 646,048 $ 607,970 $ 2,498,289 $ 2,247,392 Gross profit $ 83,083 $ 76,444 $ 324,981 $ 275,853 Income from operations $ 30,532 $ 25,866 $ 118,560 $ 86,545 Income before provision for income taxes $ 29,495 $ 25,197 $ 116,306 $ 81,385 Income tax expense $ 8,807 $ 7,047 $ 31,300 $ 22,626 Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 20,692 $ 18,150 $ 85,010 $ 58,759 Effective tax rate 29.9 % 28.0 % 26.9 % 27.8 % Per Share Data: Income per common share attributable to MYR Group Inc.: – Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.09 $ 5.05 $ 3.52 – Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.07 $ 4.95 $ 3.48 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,870 16,724 16,838 16,684 – Diluted 17,209 17,018 17,161 16,890





(in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,121,092 $ 995,859 $ 1,007,871 $ 748,755 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 519,102 $ 429,288 $ 364,471 $ 322,984 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 115,119 $ 117,430 $ 121,000 $ 89,854 Total funded debt (1) $ 4,503 $ 29,420 $ 165,824 $ 89,792





(in thousands) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Financial Performance Measure (2): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 85,010 $ 58,759 Interest expense, net 1,729 4,554 Tax impact of interest (465 ) (1,266 ) EBI, net of taxes (3) $ 86,274 $ 62,047

See notes at the end of this earnings release





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial Performance Measures (2): EBITDA (4) $ 41,404 $ 37,239 $ 164,240 $ 132,392 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 2.41 $ 2.19 $ 9.57 $ 7.84 Free Cash Flow (6) $ 9,353 $ 29,656 $ 84,867 $ 130,812 Book Value per Period End Share (7) $ 30.19 $ 25.34 Tangible Book Value (8) $ 403,983 $ 311,858 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 23.50 $ 18.41 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (10) — 0.1 Asset Turnover (11) 2.51 2.23 Return on Assets (12) 8.5 % 5.8 % Return on Equity (13) 19.8 % 16.1 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 19.8 % 12.0 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. to EBITDA: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 20,692 $ 18,150 $ 85,010 $ 58,759 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (4 ) — (4 ) — Net income 20,688 18,150 85,006 58,759 Interest expense, net 322 619 1,729 4,554 Income tax expense 8,807 7,047 31,300 22,626 Depreciation and amortization 11,587 11,423 46,205 46,453 EBITDA (4) $ 41,404 $ 37,239 $ 164,240 $ 132,392 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MYR Group Inc. per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income attributable to MYR Group Inc. per share $ 1.20 $ 1.07 $ 4.95 $ 3.48 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest per share — — — — Net income per share 1.20 1.07 4.95 3.48 Interest expense, net, per share 0.02 0.04 0.10 0.27 Income tax expense per share 0.51 0.41 1.82 1.34 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.68 0.67 2.70 2.75 EBITDA per Diluted Share (5) $ 2.41 $ 2.19 $ 9.57 $ 7.84 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 29,013 $ 46,541 $ 137,228 $ 175,167 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (19,660 ) (16,885 ) (52,361 ) (44,355 ) Free Cash Flow (6) $ 9,353 $ 29,656 $ 84,867 $ 130,812

See notes at the end of this earnings release.





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 519,102 $ 429,288 Goodwill and intangible assets (115,119 ) (117,430 ) Tangible Book Value (9) $ 403,983 $ 311,858 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 30.19 $ 25.34 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (6.69 ) (6.93 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (8) $ 23.50 $ 18.41 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,871 16,734 Plus: common equivalents 323 206 Period End Shares (14) 17,194 16,940





(in thousands) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 519,102 $ 429,288 $ 364,471 Plus: total funded debt 4,503 29,420 165,824 Less: cash and cash equivalents (82,092 ) (22,668 ) (12,397 ) Invested Capital (15) $ 441,513 $ 436,040 $ 517,898

See notes at the end of this earnings release.